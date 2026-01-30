GRSE shares zoom 11% in 2 days after strong Q3; brokerages split on outlook

Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) shares extended their rally on Friday, rising as much as 8.01 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,790 per share.

The stock has gained 10.73 per cent over the last two trading sessions, including Friday’s move.

At around 12:20 pm, GRSE shares were trading 6.97 per cent higher at ₹2,763 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.51 per cent at 82,143.07.

Why did GRSE extend gains today?

GRSE shares advanced following a strong December quarter (Q3FY26) performance. Total income rose 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,958 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹1,343 crore in Q3FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) surged 74 per cent to ₹171 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹98 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,896 crore from ₹1,271 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 59 per cent to ₹234 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹147 crore in Q3FY25, while profit before tax (PBT) grew 63 per cent to ₹218 crore from ₹134 crore. Earnings per share stood at ₹14.91 in Q3FY26, up from ₹8.57 in Q3FY25. Garden Reach Shipbuilders stock: Buy, sell or hold? Elara Capital According to Elara Capital analysts, GRSE reported strong topline growth in Q3FY26, driven by its bell-curve execution cycle as several large projects approached peak execution, along with margin expansion supported by operating leverage and likely lower provisioning. The company reiterated a positive outlook backed by strong order visibility, which is expected to aid order book replenishment from FY29. However, analysts believe this remains some distance away, with execution of new orders expected to ramp up only gradually. The brokerage lowered its sum-of-the-parts (SoTP) target price to ₹2,030 from ₹2,200 after rolling forward estimates by a quarter and reiterated its ‘Sell’ rating, citing expectations that growth is likely to peak in FY27.