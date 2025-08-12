Man Industries shares plunge 10% as revenue drops; check Q1 breakdown here

Shares of Man Industries fell over 10 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a marginal decline in revenue in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26)

The iron and steel products maker's stock fell as much as 10.11 per cent during the day to ₹398.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 7 per cent lower at ₹412 apiece, compared to a 0.20 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:40 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company are down 6 per cent from their peak in June and currently trade at 15 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 11.8 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Man Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,771.77 crore.

Man Industries (India) Q1 results The company reported a 44.99 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹27.62 crore for the quarter ended June, compared with ₹19.05 crore in the same period last year. The growth came despite a 0.88 per cent decline in sales to ₹742.13 crore from ₹748.70 crore a year earlier. At the operating level, Ebitda rose 28.2 per cent to ₹49.4 crore from ₹38.5 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving to 6.6 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The company’s executable order book stood at ₹3,200 crore as of June 2025, with deliveries scheduled over the next six to 12 months. It also has a bid pipeline of around ₹15,000 crore.

ALSO READ: Nuvama upbeat on AMCs, RTAs; backs HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, KFin; here's why The company said that the export volumes in the quarter were impacted by deferments in certain scheduled consignments due to vessel availability issues arising from the Iran-Israel conflict. These shipments are now in transit and are expected to be accounted for in the current quarter. Man Industries management commentary The company reaffirmed its FY26 revenue growth guidance of 20 per cent, supported by the strong momentum expected in the second half of the fiscal year. "This confidence is underpinned by our robust production schedule for H2FY26 and steady order inflows, which are set to significantly enhance capacity utilisation."