Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat start; Japan's Nikkei 225 hits record high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 12, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures were trading 32 points lower at 24,596
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 12, 2025: A flat start is expected for Indian equities amid mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 32 points lower at 24,596.
Investors will be closely watching earnings releases from various companies and awaiting India’s consumer price index (CPI) data for July.
Globally, Asian markets edged higher after US President Donald Trump on Monday delayed the reimposition of high US tariffs on Chinese goods for another 90 days, according to reports. These tariffs were set to resume Tuesday, but Trump signed an executive order hours beforehand, extending the deadline until mid-November.
At last check, Japan’s Nikkei was up 2 per cent and hit a record high, mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.36 per cent, Australia’s ASX 200 was up 0.13 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.81 per cent.
However, overnight, Wall Street indices closed lower as investors awaited the July CPI data due later today. The Dow Jones closed down 0.45 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.25 per cent, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.3 per cent. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump said in a press conference that both Ukraine and Russia would have to cede land to each other to end the war and that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be aimed at taking the temperature on a possible deal.
Q1 results today:
63 Moons Technologies, Nykaa, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, BPCL, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, HAL, Jindal Steel & Power, NMDC, and others will release their earnings today.
Additionally, Hindalco, Lemon Tree, Bajaj Consumer Care, and other stocks will be in focus after releasing their financial results post market hours on Monday.
IPOs today:
Shares of Highway Infrastructure Ltd’s initial public offer (IPO) will list. Regaal Resources Ltd. IPO will open for subscription. The basis of allotment for JSW Cement Ltd. IPO and All Time Plastics Ltd. IPO will be finalised.
On the SME front, Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd. IPO will open for subscription. ANB Metal Cast Ltd. IPO, Medistep Healthcare Ltd. IPO, and Star Imaging & Path Lab Ltd. IPO will close for subscription. Meanwhile, the basis of allotment for Connplex Cinemas Ltd. IPO and Sawaliya Foods Products Ltd. IPO will be finalised.
9:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 22 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 22 points in pre-open to 24,563.35 levels.
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama upbeat on AMCs, RTAs; backs HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, KFin; here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Active equity net inflows in July 2025 surged 80 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to an all-time high of ₹56,540 crore, aided by strong systematic investment plan (SIP) and lump-sum contributions, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.
The brokerage expects asset management companies (AMCs) and registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) to post a recovery in quarterly earnings, supported by steady inflows and stable equity markets. Its top sector picks are HDFC Asset Management Company (target price ₹6,530), Nippon Life India Asset Management (₹1,010) and KFin Technologies (₹1,540). READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What are brokerages saying about this hotel stock after its Q1 results?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages remain positive on hotel operator Lemon Tree Hotels after the company posted its best-ever first-quarter performance in Q1FY26.
Nuvama said the hotel operator’s Q1 growth was “driven by improving average room rates (ARRs) and occupancies across portfolio brands” despite geopolitical tensions and air travel disruptions. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal bets on India's wind sector, recommends buying this stock
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s wind energy sector is entering a critical growth phase, underpinned by a government-led localisation drive, improving manufacturing capabilities, and rising installation momentum. With an installed capacity of 51.6GW against a 2030 target of 100GW, the sector must add nearly 48.4GW over the next five years—supported by a pipeline of 25.5GW under construction and fresh auctions expected to accelerate. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT companies' valuation hits 5-year low amid selloff by investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top information-technology (IT) services companies continue to lose ground on the bourses as investors turn away from them owing to an earnings slowdown and threat from artificial intelligence.
The combined market capitalisation of the country’s top five IT firms that are part of the BSE Sensex is down 24 per cent since January and their valuation has slipped to lowest levels in the past five years. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SC reserves verdict on JSW Steel's ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for BPSL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas related to JSW Steel's ₹ 19,700-crore resolution plan for debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL).
A special bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and K Vinod Chandran heard arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the committee of creditors (CoC), senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul for JSW Steel, and senior advocate Dhruv Mehta for the former promoters before reserving the verdict. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bata India Q1 results: Net profit plunges 70% to ₹52 cr on high costs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Footwear maker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported a 70 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹ 52 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher expenses amid sluggish consumption momentum and a high base effect.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹174 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹ 941.85 crore against ₹ 944.63 crore in the year-ago period, it added. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IHCL, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Hindalco and other stocks will be on investors radar. Here's why
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Confident of 6th round of India-US trade talks: Officials to House panel
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top government officials on Monday told a parliamentary panel that India’s relations with the US were multifaceted, and not restricted to trade issues. They were, however, confident that the sixth round of negotiations on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) would take place as a US trade team is scheduled to visit India on August 25 for talks. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US tariffs on Indian oil imports from Russia a 'big blow' to Moscow: Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump on Monday said American tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil have dealt a "big blow" to Moscow's economy, which is not doing well, as he referred to New Delhi as Russia's "largest or second largest oil buyer".
Addressing a press conference at the White House, Trump claimed that Russia's economy has been severely disrupted by the ongoing global pressures due to the imposition of US tariffs on several countries. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump opens door to sales of version of Nvidia's next-gen AI chips in China
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he might allow Nvidia to sell a scaled-down version of its next-generation advanced GPU chip in China, despite deep-seated fears in Washington that China could harness American artificial intelligence capabilities to supercharge its military.
Trump also confirmed and defended an agreement calling for US AI chip giant Nvidia, led by Jensen Huang, and Advanced Micro Devices to give the US government 15 per cent of revenue from sales of some advanced computer chips in China, after his administration greenlit exports to China of less advanced AI chips known as the H20 last month. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump says gold imports won't be tariffed in reprieve for market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that imports of gold would be exempt from US tariffs, following a federal court decision that had unsettled global bullion markets.
“Gold will not be Tariffed!” Trump declared in a social media post. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trial starts over Trump admin's deployment of National Guard to Los Angeles
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A deputy commanding general testified Monday that military forces called in to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles were allowed to take some law enforcement actions despite a federal law that prohibits the president from using the military as a domestic police force.
Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman said military tapped to assist with domestic operations can protect federal property and federal agents in their mission carrying out federal operations. He said they could take certain law enforcement actions, such as setting up a security perimeter outside of federal facilities, if a commander on the ground felt unsafe. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump extends tariff truce with China for 90 days before deadline ends
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (IST) signed an executive order extending the tariff suspension on China for another 90 days. He further added that all the other elements of the agreement would remain the same.
Trump announced his private social media platform, Truth Social. He wrote, "I have just signed an Executive Order that will extend the Tariff Suspension on China for another 90 days. All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices ended lower on Monday amid worries around inflation.
- Dow Jones closed down 0.45 per cent
- S&P 500 fell 0.25 per cent.
- Nasdaq slipped 0.3 per cent.
Topics : Share Market Today Stock Market Today MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading IPOs SME IPOs Domestic markets US market Asia Markets Trump tariffs Sensex and Nifty Markets US Inflation
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:57 AM IST