Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nuvama upbeat on AMCs, RTAs; backs HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, KFin; here's why

Nuvama upbeat on AMCs, RTAs; backs HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, KFin; here's why

The brokerage expects asset management companies (AMCs) and registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) to post a recovery in quarterly earnings, supported by steady inflows and stable equity markets.

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The SIP inflows climbed 4.4 per cent M-o-M to ₹28,460 crore, while lump-sum inflows surged 5.8 times to ₹28,070 crore. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nuvama on HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, KFin: Active equity net inflows in July 2025 surged 80 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to an all-time high of ₹56,540 crore, aided by strong systematic investment plan (SIP) and lump-sum contributions, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. 
 
The brokerage expects asset management companies (AMCs) and registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) to post a recovery in quarterly earnings, supported by steady inflows and stable equity markets. Its top sector picks are HDFC Asset Management Company (target price ₹6,530), Nippon Life India Asset Management (₹1,010) and KFin Technologies (₹1,540).
 
“We reckon AMCs and RTAs shall report a recovery in Q-o-Q earnings growth driven by steady inflows led by SIPs and stable equity markets. Our top picks in the sector are HDFC AMC (Target: ₹6,530), NAM (Target: ₹1,010) and KFin Technologies (Target: ₹1,540),” analysts at Nuvama said, in a note.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 
 
 
The SIP inflows climbed 4.4 per cent M-o-M to ₹28,460 crore, while lump-sum inflows surged 5.8 times to ₹28,070 crore. Existing schemes attracted ₹45,650 crore (+49.8 per cent M-o-M), and 12 active equity new fund offers (NFOs) garnered ₹10,880 crore (+10.7x M-o-M). For FY26 to date, the industry has reported active equity inflows of ₹1.39 trillion, down 10.1 per cent year-on-year, with SIP and lump-sum inflows at ₹1.09 trillion and ₹30,050 crore, respectively.
 
By category, large- and mid-cap funds captured 21.8 per cent of July’s active equity inflows, flexi-cap funds 13.5 per cent, small-cap funds 11.5 per cent, and thematic funds 16.7 per cent. However, weak market performance – with the Nifty 50 down 2.9 per cent M-o-M, and the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 indices down 2.9 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively – pulled total active equity assets under management (AUM) down 0.4 per cent M-o-M to ₹41.3 trillion.

Also Read

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage

FMCG firms kept Q1 ad spends tight, plan to ramp up in coming quarterspremium

PSB

Bond windfall cushions NII strain for PSBs as margins shrink on rate cutspremium

Cars

Festive discounts remain high as carmakers rush to clear inventorypremium

oil, gas, crude oil, natural gas

Tycoons who profit from India's increasing demand for Russian oil

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

IT sector braces for slower growth trajectory as US tariff tensions mountpremium

 
Passive funds (ETFs and index funds, excluding overseas fund-of-funds and gold) recorded net inflows of ₹8,260 crore in July. Passive inflows via NFOs declined 19.2 per cent M-o-M to ₹580 crore despite the launch of 13 NFOs, compared with 15 in June. Gold and overseas fund-of-funds attracted ₹1,450 crore. Arbitrage funds saw net inflows of ₹7,300 crore, down 53.2 per cent M-o-M.
 
Debt and liquid schemes also registered strong M-o-Mentum. Debt funds recorded inflows of ₹13,910 crore, while liquid schemes logged ₹92,790 crore in July.
 
That said, analysts at Nuvama believe the robust flow trend, particularly through SIPs, coupled with resilient market participation, will support earnings growth for key players in the AMC and RTA space, even amid short-term market volatility.

More From This Section

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat start; Japan's Nikkei 225 hits record high

markets, Sensex, nifty

Asia stocks mostly on the rise as tariff truce supports sentiment

Lemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.

What are brokerages saying about this hotel stock after its Q1 results?

stock market trading

Stocks to Watch today, August 12: Hindalco, IHCL, Bata India, Astral

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Motilal Oswal bets on India's wind sector, recommends buying this stock

Topics : Industry Report HDFC AMC Nippon Life Company BSE Sensex share market Nifty50 Asset Management asset management companies Indian equities SIP investment SIP Mutual funds SIP inflows SIPs Systematic investment plans Indian equity markets NFOs Mutual Funds Equity Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon