Manappuram, Muthoot zoom up to 82% in 2025; what's driving gold financiers?

Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2025, Muthoot Finance has zoomed 82 per cent, while, Manappuram Finance soared 65 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 9 per cent during the same period.

What’s driving gold financier’s stock prices?

Spot gold prices hit a record high of $4439 per ounce amid growing prospects of further US interest rate cut in the coming year. Gold's rally has also been driven by higher safe-haven demand after the US stepped up pressure on Venezuela last week, raising geopolitical risks in the region.

Muthoot Finance has benefited from the tailwinds of a sharp rise in gold prices and an improvement in gold loan demand due to the industry-wide rationing in unsecured credit. Muthoot is indeed one of the best franchises for gold loans in the country, as is evident from its ability to deliver industry-leading gold loan growth and best-in-class profitability, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.