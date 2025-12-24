Manappuram, Muthoot zoom up to 82% in 2025; what's driving gold financiers?

Muthoot, Manappuram Finance share price today
Shares of gold finance companies Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance hit their respective all-time highs, as the stocks rallied up to 5.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals on expectation of healthy earnings. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.18 per cent at 85,681 at 10:16 AM.
Among individual stocks, Manappuram Finance
surged 5.5 per cent to ₹310.75 in intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹298 touched on September 17, 2025.
Share price of Muthoot Finance
gained 2 per cent to ₹3,887.65 in intra-day deals. It surpassed its earlier peak of ₹3,869.45 hit on December 15, 2025.
Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2025, Muthoot Finance has zoomed 82 per cent, while, Manappuram Finance soared 65 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 9 per cent during the same period.
What’s driving gold financier’s stock prices?
Spot gold prices hit a record high of $4439 per ounce amid growing prospects of further US interest rate cut in the coming year. Gold's rally has also been driven by higher safe-haven demand after the US stepped up pressure on Venezuela last week, raising geopolitical risks in the region.
Muthoot Finance has benefited from the tailwinds of a sharp rise in gold prices and an improvement in gold loan demand due to the industry-wide rationing in unsecured credit. Muthoot is indeed one of the best franchises for gold loans in the country, as is evident from its ability to deliver industry-leading gold loan growth and best-in-class profitability, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The company delivered a healthy all-round beat in the quarter, even after adjusting for the one-offs in interest income. Gold loan growth remained strong, while asset quality improved on the back of recoveries from the NPA pool. NIMs and spreads also expanded during the quarter, driven by higher yields and a decline in cost of funds (CoF). With a favourable demand outlook for gold loans, driven by the limited availability of unsecured credit, the company is well-positioned to maintain its healthy loan growth momentum, the brokerage firm said in Q2 result update. Currently, Muthoot Finance is trading above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹3,800 per share.
As regards to Manappuram, analysts at Axis Direct in the Q2 result update said that the company will continue to focus on accelerated growth in the gold loan portfolio, with growth primarily driven by higher ticket size and expectations of strong customer additions.
In the near-term, the non-gold portfolio will continue to consolidate, before resuming growth momentum in a calibrated manner as the company re-looks into their profitability and asset quality. As Manappuram continues to align its gold loan yields with its peers, it would be a drag on NIMs. However, that would be offset by declining CoF, as the company remains focused on maintaining margins at current levels, the brokerage firm said. The stock trades above the anticipated target price of ₹285 per share.