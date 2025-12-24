IT stocks fall as US judge upholds $100k H-1B fee; check details

Coforge was among the worst performers on the Nifty IT gauge, falling as much as 2.2 per cent. Wipro shares were down 1.1 per cent, while the Infosys counter was lower by 1 per cent. HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra fell 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

So far this year, the Nifty IT index is down 9.8 per cent, compared to an 11 per cent advance in the Nifty index. H-1B visa application fee upheld In September this year, Donald Trump signed an executive order raising the H-1B application fee to $100,000 , from the earlier $2,000–5,000. However, the White House has clarified that the levy applies only to initial petitions, not renewals, re-entries or existing holders, easing fears of a recurring or blanket cost burden. Analysts earlier noted that the impact on large companies will likely be limited, while the problems may be more acute for mid-tier firms.

Meanwhile, a federal judge, on Tuesday, said the Trump administration can move ahead with a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications. US District Judge Beryl Howell said in a ruling that Trump's move to radically increase the cost of the popular visa is lawful. The US Chamber of Commerce, which sued to block the proposal, can appeal. Howell rejected the Chamber's argument that the president doesn't have the power to impose the fee, finding that his proclamation was issued under "an express statutory grant of authority to the President," according to a Bloomberg report.