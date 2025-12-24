VIP Industries shares jump 9% amid large trades; check all details here
VIP Industries shares spiked 8.9 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹397.3 per share amid large trades. At 9:49 AM, on BSE, 37.4 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 3.3 million shares changed hands.
Around the same time, VIP Industries’ share price
was trading 6.98 per cent higher at ₹390.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 85,635.68.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,542.85 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹496.75, and its 52-week low was at ₹248.55. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
VIP Industries block deal details
According to the data compiled by Bloomberg, 36.8 million shares or 26 per cent equity changed hands through two block deals. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.
As of the September quarter, promoters held a 49.73 per cent stake in the company, with promoter groups holding a 48.79 per cent stake. Among promoter groups, D G P Securities held 27 per cent stake, Vibhuti Investments Company 10.26 per cent stake, Kemp And Company 2.36 per cent stake, Kiddy Plast 1.57 per cent stake, Alcon Finance & Investments 1.98 per cent stake, DGP Enterprises 1.38 per cent stake, Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund Iv 2.2 per cent stake and Multiples Private Equity Fund Iv 2.01 per cent stake.
VIP Industries Limited, founded in 1968, is a manufacturer and retailer of luggage, backpacks and handbags, and a dominant player in India’s organised luggage market. Beyond its strong domestic presence, the company has built a growing global footprint, supplying products to more than 45 countries.
VIP’s business rests on a powerful combination of well-known brands, in-house manufacturing capabilities and an extensive distribution network. A consistent focus on product innovation, quality standards and international design has helped the company shape and premiumise the luggage and travel accessories categories over the decades.
