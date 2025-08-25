Home / Markets / News / Mangal Electrical IPO booked 10x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status: Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services

Shares of Mangal Electrical are scheduled to list on the bourses on August 28
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:10 AM IST
Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the electric transformers manufacturer Mangal Electrical Industries is expected to be finalised on August 25, 2025. The ₹400 crore mainline public issue closed for bidding on Friday, August 22, 2025, after receiving a strong response from investors. 
 
According to NSE data, Mangal Electrical IPO was booked nearly 10 times, receiving bids for 49.66 million equity shares against 49.91 million shares on offer. The demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 19.78 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 11.09 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 5.09 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue. 

Steps to check Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
  • Select 'Mangal Electrical' from the list of available issues
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Fill in the Captcha for verification
  • Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status

Steps to check Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

  • Visit the Bigshare website: ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
  • From the 'Select Company' dropdown, choose Mangal Electrical
  • Enter your application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN
  • Fill in the captcha and click on Search to view your allotment status

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Mangal Electrical were trading at ₹575 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹14 or 2.5 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹533 to ₹561.

Mangal Electrical IPO listing date

Mangal Electrical IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, August 20, and closed on Friday, August 22, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on August 26. Shares of Mangal Electrical are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Thursday, August 28, 2025. 
 
Systematix Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds for repayment of debt, expansion of the facility at Unit IV situated at Reengus Sikar District, Rajasthan, and funding the working capital requirements of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

