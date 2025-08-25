Mangal Electrical IPO booked 10x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the electric transformers manufacturer Mangal Electrical Industries is expected to be finalised on August 25, 2025. The ₹400 crore mainline public issue closed for bidding on Friday, August 22, 2025, after receiving a strong response from investors.

According to NSE data, Mangal Electrical IPO was booked nearly 10 times, receiving bids for 49.66 million equity shares against 49.91 million shares on offer. The demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 19.78 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 11.09 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 5.09 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue. Steps to check Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status on BSE: Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown

Select 'Mangal Electrical' from the list of available issues

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Fill in the Captcha for verification

Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status Steps to check Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: Visit the Bigshare website: ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

From the 'Select Company' dropdown, choose Mangal Electrical

Enter your application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN

Fill in the captcha and click on Search to view your allotment status Mangal Electrical IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Mangal Electrical were trading at ₹575 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹14 or 2.5 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹533 to ₹561.