Mangal Electrical IPO booked 10x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Steps to check Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
- Select 'Mangal Electrical' from the list of available issues
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Fill in the Captcha for verification
- Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
Steps to check Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:
- Visit the Bigshare website: ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
- From the 'Select Company' dropdown, choose Mangal Electrical
- Enter your application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN
- Fill in the captcha and click on Search to view your allotment status
