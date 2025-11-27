Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hit 10 per cent lower circuit on BSE, at ₹29.54 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came a day after multiple bulk deals.

At 10:09 AM, Mangalam Drugs' share price was trading 9.99 per cent lower at ₹29.54 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 85,982.85.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹46.76 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹129.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹29.54.

Mangalam Drugs and Organis bulk deal details

On Wednesday, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Tata Capital sold 4,44,316 shares at ₹33.54 per share through a bulk deal. On BSE, Tata Capital sold 105000 shares at ₹33.36 per share.

Among other bulk deals, Limited Badjate Stock Broking also sold 4,00,000 shares at ₹32.86 per share on NSE. On the other hand, Gaurav Chandrakant Shah bought 1,75,000 shares at ₹34.17 per share; Mansi Share and Stock Broking bought 4,30,755 shares at ₹32.68 per share, but sold 2,50,749 shares for ₹33.55 per share. Similarly, Share India Securities bought 1,90,820 shares at ₹33.22 per share, but sold 1,60,820 shares for ₹32.71 per share. As of September 2025, promoters held 50.36 per cent equity in Mangalam Drugs and Organics, according to BSE shareholding pattern.