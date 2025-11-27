Home / Markets / News / Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 10% lower circuit; here's why

Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 10% lower circuit; here's why

On Wednesday, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Tata Capital sold 4,44,316 shares at ₹33.54 per share through a bulk deal

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hit 10 per cent lower circuit on BSE, at ₹29.54 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came a day after multiple bulk deals.
 
At 10:09 AM, Mangalam Drugs' share price was trading 9.99 per cent lower at ₹29.54 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 85,982.85.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹46.76 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹129.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹29.54.

Mangalam Drugs and Organis bulk deal details

On Wednesday, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Tata Capital sold 4,44,316 shares at ₹33.54 per share through a bulk deal. On BSE, Tata Capital sold 105000 shares at ₹33.36 per share. 
 
Among other bulk deals, Limited Badjate Stock Broking also sold 4,00,000 shares at ₹32.86 per share on NSE. On the other hand, Gaurav Chandrakant Shah bought 1,75,000 shares at ₹34.17 per share; Mansi Share and Stock Broking bought 4,30,755 shares at ₹32.68 per share, but sold 2,50,749 shares for ₹33.55 per share. 
 
Similarly, Share India Securities bought 1,90,820 shares at ₹33.22 per share, but sold 1,60,820 shares for ₹32.71 per share. 
 
As of September 2025, promoters held 50.36 per cent equity in Mangalam Drugs and Organics, according to BSE shareholding pattern. 
Mangalam Drugs & Organics, based in Vapi, Gujarat, has been manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates since 1977. The company operates multi-product facilities across two locations and runs an in-house research and development (R&D) laboratory recognised by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.
 
Over nearly five decades, Mangalam has built a global reputation as a one-stop source for frontline anti-malaria APIs, while also developing a diversified product portfolio with strong operational synergies and scale benefits. The company ranks among the leading producers in Asia across its product lines and is the world’s largest manufacturer for some of them.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

