Indo Tech Transformers up 4% on bagging ₹91 crore order for NTPC projects
The buying on the counter came after the company secured a purchase order worth ₹91.26 croreSI Reporter Mumbai
Indo Tech Transformers shares gained 3.67 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1758.8 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company secured a purchase order worth ₹91.26 crore.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,844.59 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,792.9 and 52-week low was at ₹1,540. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Under the contract, the company will supply 11 numbers of transformers to Four EF Constructions for various NTPC projects. Indo Tech has to supply all 11 transformers between August 2026 to October 2026.
“We hereby inform you that Indo-Tech Transformers Limited (“the Company”) has received Purchase Order (PO) dated November 25, 2025, for the supply of 11 number of transformers,” the filing read.
That apart, Indo Tech Transformers reported a net profit of ₹24.78 crore in Q2, as compared to ₹17.72 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations came in at ₹182.86 crore, as against ₹146.23 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company’s total income stood at ₹187.04 crore, as compared to ₹149.29 crore a year ago.
The company’s total expenses in Q2 stood at ₹153.72 crore, as against ₹124.78 crore a year ago.
Indo Tech Transformers Limited, the flagship company of the Indo Tech Group, specialises in manufacturing power and distribution transformers, as well as various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and complete substation solutions. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Palakkad, Kerala, and Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.
Their clients include Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Adani, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB), Siemens, Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), Vestas, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Gamesa, Bharat Heavy Electricals–Babcock and Wilcox (BGR), Suzlon, Tata Projects, KEC International, Reliance etc, as well as leading hotels, hospitals, steel and cement plants. Their transformers are in service at many ferrous and non-ferrous metal industries throughout the country.
