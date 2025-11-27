Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indo Tech Transformers shares gained 3.67 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1758.8 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company secured a purchase order worth ₹91.26 crore.

At 9:22 AM, Indo Tech Transformers’ share price was trading 2.34 per cent higher at ₹1,736.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.22 per cent at 85,794.2.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,844.59 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,792.9 and 52-week low was at ₹1,540.

Under the contract, the company will supply 11 numbers of transformers to Four EF Constructions for various NTPC projects. Indo Tech has to supply all 11 transformers between August 2026 to October 2026.

“We hereby inform you that Indo-Tech Transformers Limited (“the Company”) has received Purchase Order (PO) dated November 25, 2025, for the supply of 11 number of transformers,” the filing read. That apart, Indo Tech Transformers reported a net profit of ₹24.78 crore in Q2, as compared to ₹17.72 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations came in at ₹182.86 crore, as against ₹146.23 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company’s total income stood at ₹187.04 crore, as compared to ₹149.29 crore a year ago. The company’s total expenses in Q2 stood at ₹153.72 crore, as against ₹124.78 crore a year ago.