Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment today: here's how to check your status online

Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Manoj Jewellers is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, May 8, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Jewellers, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, May 7, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 1.14 times.

Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment status online: Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE, and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the Manoj Jewellers IPO

Check Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment status on BSE:

Check Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services:

Manoj Jewellers IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹16.63 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, May 5, 2025, to Wednesday, May 7, 2025. It was available at ₹54 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares.

Manoj Jewellers proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Manoj Jewellers IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Manoj Jewellers were trading flat at ₹54 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Manoj Jewellers IPO remains Nil as of Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Shares of Manoj Jewellers are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, May 12, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a flat listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Manoj Jewellers

Manoj Jewellers is a Chennai-based retailer specialising in gold and diamond jewellery. The company offers a wide range of jewelry items, including earrings, rings, and pendants. Manoj Jewellers ensures product quality through strict procedures and BIS hallmarking. The company operates a showroom in Sowcarpet, Chennai, and prioritises customer satisfaction. Manoj Jewellers offers traditional and modern designs in 22KT gold and silver jewellery.