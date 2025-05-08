Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India; Asia-Pacific markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, May 8, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by the US Federal Reserve's decision to stand pat on interest rates overnight as risks of higher inflation and increasing unemployment persist.

Apart from that, fears of an escalation in the tense situation between India and Pakistan after India struck nine terror camp targets in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir are also likely to weigh on sentiment, while investors will also keep an eye on fourth quarter results from companies, including Larsen & Toubro and Britannia Industries, among others.

At 6:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,377, around 85 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

In other news, Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager at Invasset PMS, tells Business Standard that sustaining inflows from foreign funds will depend on stabilising global conditions, easing valuations and the relative attractiveness of Indian growth, amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties and tariff war fears. READ MORE

READ MORE Separately, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch electricity derivatives, the company’s management said during an analyst call on Wednesday following the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.