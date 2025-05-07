Home / Markets / News / Manoj Jewellers IPO Day 3 update: Subscription lags at 77%, GMP flat

Manoj Jewellers IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹16.20 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Manoj Jewellers IPO Day 3 update: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) is set to conclude for public subscription today, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The SME offering has received a muted response from investors so far, with it getting subscribed by nearly 77 per cent till around 11:29 AM on Wednesday.
 
Manoj Jewellers IPO details
Manoj Jewellers IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹16.20 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The public offering is available at ₹54 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,08,000.
 
Manoj Jewellers IPO grey market premium (GMP)
The unlisted shares of Manoj Jewellers were trading flat at around ₹54 per share in the grey markets, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, Manoj Jewellers IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil today.

Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment date, listing date
Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Manoj Jewellers IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat account by Friday, May 9, 2025.
 
Manoj Jewellers shares are slated to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on Monday, May 12, 2025.  ALSO READ: Kenrik Industries IPO allotment check 
 
Manoj Jewellers registrar, lead manager details
Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Jawa Capital Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
Manoj Jewellers IPO objective
Manoj Jewellers, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), said that it will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for funding the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company as well as for general corporate purposes.
 
About Manoj Jewellers
Manoj Jewellers is engaged in the retail and wholesale business of jewellery and ornaments made from gold and diamonds, embellished with precious and semi-precious stones. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of items such as rings, earrings, armlets, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles, and other wedding jewellery pieces. The company, in its RHP, said its diverse collection caters to various tastes and occasions, offering customers a selection of exquisite pieces to choose from.
First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

