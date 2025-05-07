Tata Motors shares vroom 4% in trade today; here's what driving surge

Tata Motors share price: Shares of Tata Motors advanced 4.2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹675.45 per share on BSE. The stock gained momentum after the company's shareholders gave a nod to splitting the passenger and commercial into separate listed entities. Also, the Shares of Tata Motors advanced 4.2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹675.45 per share on BSE. The stock gained momentum after the company's shareholders gave a nod to splitting the passenger and commercial into separate listed entities. Also, the UK-India Free Trade Agreement boosted the stock as 90 per cent tariff will be reduced on British goods including automobiles.

At 11:07 AM, Tata Motors shares were trading 3.37 per cent higher at ₹669.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.10 per cent at 80,556.67. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,46,650.37 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,179.05 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹542.55 per share.

In the past one year, Tata Motors shares have lost 34 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9.6 per cent.

Tata Motors demerger

The auto major on Tuesday after market hours announced that its shareholders have approved the company's plan to split the automaker into two listed companies, separating its passenger and commercial vehicle arms.

This proposal is said to give the shareholders equal stakes in both the listed entities and was approved with 99.9995 per cent of votes.

Last year in March, Tata Motors had revealed plans to demerge its commercial vehicle business from its passenger vehicle arm.

UK- India free trade deal

After nearly three and a half years of intense negotiations, India and the United Kingdom (UK) announced the conclusion of talks for a free trade agreement (FTA).

According to reports, the deal is expected to benefit Indian automobile companies with their arms in the UK — like Tata Motors. The FTA is likely to have significant implications for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British luxury car manufacturer owned by Tata Motors. The FTA aims to reduce tariffs on various goods, including JLR vehicles, thereby potentially making them more affordable, and in turn boosting volumes.

Further, the agreement could facilitate JLR’s exports of electric vehicles from the UK to India, said industry insiders.

Exports from India to the UK in 2024-25 were $14.55 billion, up 12 per cent from $12.98 billion in 2023-24. Of this, engineering goods accounted for $4 billion, followed by electronics ($1.85 billion), and textiles ($1.43 billion).

