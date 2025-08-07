MapmyIndia picks strategic stake in Zepto at $5.8 bn pre-money value

Home-grown digital navigation firm MapmyInida has bought strategic stakes in quick commerce firm Zepto at a pre-money valuation of $5.8 billion, a top official of the map services company said.

Pre-money valuation refers to an estimated valuation of an enterprise before receiving funds from investors.

According to a regulatory filing by CE Info Systems, owner of MapmyIndia, the company intends to invest approximately ₹25 crore for subscribing to 75,18,797 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) on fully diluted basis having face value of ₹5 each at issue price of ₹33.25 per CCPS.

"We acquired shares in a secondary sale from a foreign investor of Zepto at a pre-money valuation of $ 5.8 billion. It is a strategic stake, and as per the agreement, Zepto will use our maps for navigation," MapmyIndia Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Verma told PTI.