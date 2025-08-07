Sebi proposes separate unit of RTAs for service to unlisted companies

The market regulator on Thursday proposed hiving off activities of registrars and share transfer agents (RTAs) based on the services offered to listed and unlisted companies.

The services provided by RTAs to listed companies and mutual funds will fall under the purview of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), while those for unlisted firms will come under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The regulator said the need for this segregation arose due to the increasing importance of dematerialisation across the spectrum.

At present, RTAs are providing services to around 35,000 unlisted companies, compared to only around 4,000 listed companies.