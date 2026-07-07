Margin expansion remains the key trigger for Nykaa despite strong growth

For Q1FY27, the management expects consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) and net sales value (NSV) growth to accelerate to the early 30s, which is better than analysts’ estimates. With GMV and NSV expected to grow by about 32 per cent each and revenue growth pegged at 29 per cent, this marks a sequential uptick from the 28-31 per cent growth reported in the year-ago quarter across the top-line metrics.
Within its key categories, the fashion segment is expected to post NSV growth in the mid-50s, with revenue growth close to 50 per cent, led by an expanding brand assortment, marketing investments, and a reduction in leakages from GMV to NSV. In comparison, NSV growth stood at 42 per cent in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26) and 29 per cent in FY26, while revenue growth for the same periods was 20 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.