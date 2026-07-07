Margin expansion remains the key trigger for Nykaa despite strong growth

The beauty and personal care category is expected to deliver NSV and revenue growth in the late 20s, broadly in line with estimates, compared with 27 per cent recorded in Q4FY26. The company’s physical retail network added 11 new stores during the quarter, taking the total to 324. Retail performance improved further, with mid-teen like-for-like growth.

Overall, if the strong revenue growth momentum can be sustained, it could provide upside risk to the estimates of 29 per cent and 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth for FY27 and FY28, respectively, according to analysts at Nomura Research, led by Kapil Singh. While inflation is unlikely to have a major impact on demand, consistent improvement in the operating profit margin — from 7.5 per cent in FY26 to 8.9 per cent in FY27 and 10 per cent in FY28 — will be the key catalyst for the stock, they added. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹317 and believes the stock is attractively valued at 5.5x its FY28 enterprise value-to-sales multiple.