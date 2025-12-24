Fund Pick: Bandhan Large Cap Fund's sectoral bets drive outperformance

The portfolio was diversified across 23 sectors. The highest average allocation was to financial services at 32.44 per cent, followed by information technology (11.91 per cent), oil, gas and consumable fuels (8.38 per cent), automobile and auto components (7.45 per cent), along with FMCG (7.41 per cent). The fund’s overweight positions compared with its category in certain mid- and small-cap stocks and high-return sectors such as realty (25 per cent returns), consumer services (17.99 per cent) and financial services (13.5 per cent), contributed to its outperformance over the past three years.