Mark Mobius' excitement about India speaks volumes: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the NDTV World Summit, emphasized the growth of India and global investors eyeing the Indian markets. PM Modi also pointed out Mark Mobius' longstanding 'love' for India.

"Mark Mobius is one of the many persons who loves India. His excitement about the opportunities here speaks volumes. When he suggests that global funds should invest at least 50 per cent in the Indian stock market, it carries a significant message," Modi said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This year in August, Mobius had expressed his idea of investing 50:50 in the US and India for the next 6 months, 1 year, and beyond 3 years, as per reports.

Modi added that keeping in mind India's rapid growth and infrastructure build-up in the country, several global ratings agencies have upgraded India's growth forecast. He backed the claim mentioning the government's fast work in its third term.

"Looking at India's rapid growth - the fastest in the world - and the infrastructure build-up in the country, several global ratings agencies have upgraded India's growth forecast," PM Modi said.

He added: Our government has completed 125 days of its third term.

"I would like to share my experiences of these 125 days with you. In this period, 30 million new homes for the poor have been approved. In these 125 days, we have also started working on infrastructure projects worth Rs 9 trillion," Modi said.

Further, he said that there is no ill feeling for India around the world as it has friendly ties with almost all nations in the world.

PM Modi appreciated India's efforts towards eradicating poverty while developing at the same time.

In the era of Artificial Intelligence, India is powered by another AI — Aspirational India — which accelerates the country's growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

PM Modi said that India will use technology in every sector to boost the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

"This is the era of AI and the future of the world is linked with it. India is powered by two AIs. For the world, it is Artificial Intelligence but in India, it's Aspirational India plus Artificial Intelligence. When the two meet, it accelerates India's growth," he said at at the summit.

PM added there is no scope for rest as his government works to make India's dreams come true.