Market cap of BSE-listed firms hit lifetime high of Rs 443 trillion

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a lifetime high of Rs 4,43,05,344.36 crore on Monday, driven by a rebound in equities, where the benchmark Sensex ended at a new all-time peak.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 443.46 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 79,476.19. During the day, it climbed 528.27 points or 0.66 per cent to 79,561.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a new record high of Rs 4,43,05,344.36 crore (USD 5.31 trillion) amid an optimistic trend in equities.

"The domestic market sustained its upward momentum, with a reduction in the US PCE inflation raising hopes for a rate cut by the FED in September. This optimism contributed to the strong performance of IT stocks," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Among the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers.

NTPC, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.58 per cent and the midcap index climbed 1.11 per cent. Both the smallcap and midcap indices hit their lifetime highs.

Among the indices, IT soared 1.84 per cent, teck jumped 1.46 per cent, commodities (1.21 per cent), telecommunication 1.03 per cent, industrials (0.95 per cent) and metal (0.73 per cent). Utilities, power and realty were the laggards.

A total of 2,656 stocks advanced while 1,346 declined and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 509.5 points or 2.16 per cent.

The Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent.

The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on Thursday, and the Nifty hit the 24,000 level for the first time in intra-day trade.