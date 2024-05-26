Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 1.85 trn; Reliance sparkles

From the top-10 most-valued firms pack, only ITC emerged as the laggard

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business
File image | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Nine of the top-10 most-valued firms together added Rs 1,85,320.49 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank stealing the show with maximum gains, in line with rally in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark zoomed 1,404.45 points, or 1.89 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its all-time intra-day high of 75,636.50 on Friday.

From the top-10 most-valued firms pack, only ITC emerged as the laggard.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 61,398.65 crore to reach Rs 20,02,509.35 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 38,966.07 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,53,129.36 crore.

The market valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rallied Rs 35,135.36 crore to Rs 6,51,348.26 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (mcap) zoomed Rs 22,921.42 crore to Rs 7,87,838.71 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 9,985.76 crore to Rs 5,56,829.63 crore.

The mcap of Infosys went up Rs 8,821.99 crore to Rs 6,08,198.38 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) soared Rs 6,916.57 crore to Rs 7,39,493.34 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 903.31 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,95,307.82 crore and the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 271.36 crore to Rs 13,93,235.05 crore.

However, the market valuation of ITC declined Rs 436.97 crore to Rs 5,44,458.70 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the tile of the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

First Published: May 26 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

