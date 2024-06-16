Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 5 of top-10 valued firms jumps Rs 85,582 cr; LIC biggest gainer

Mcap of 5 of top-10 valued firms jumps Rs 85,582 cr; LIC biggest gainer

The valuation of LIC jumped Rs 46,425.48 crore to Rs 6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

LIC. life insurance corporation
Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent. The 30-share barometer hit its all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13 | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 85,582.21 crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerging as the biggest gainer, in-line with positive trend in equities.

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent. The 30-share barometer hit its all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced erosion from their market valuation. The five firms together lost Rs 84,704.81 crore from market valuation.

The valuation of LIC jumped Rs 46,425.48 crore to Rs 6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 18,639.61 crore to Rs 12,14,965.13 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 10,216.41 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 19,98,957.88 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India climbed Rs 9,192.35 crore to Rs 7,49,845.89 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 1,108.36 crore to Rs 8,11,524.37 crore.

However, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 22,885.02 crore to Rs 5,82,522.41 crore.

The mcap of TCS tumbled Rs 22,052.24 crore to Rs 13,86,433.05 crore and that of Infosys eroded by Rs 18,600.5 crore to Rs 6,18,030.37 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by Rs 11,179.27 crore to Rs 7,77,795.90 crore and that of ITC went lower by Rs 9,987.78 crore to Rs 5,38,216.34 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm in the pack of top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Also Read

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

Market-cap of BSE-listed firms hits $5 trillion; analysts see more upside ahead

Bharti Airtel surges 2% on mixed bag of Q4 performance

LIC stock up 5.5% as Sebi gives 3 more yrs to meet public shareholding norm

Mcap of 7 most valued firms climbs Rs 71,301 cr; Bharti Airtel shines

Global trends to drive markets in holiday-shortened week, say analysts

S&P 500 ends lower, European stocks wrap up biggest weekly loss of year

Abrdn Plc favours Chinese and Indian stocks on policy boost hopes

Marshall Wace sells shares of One97 Comm, Shriram Finance for Rs 419 crore

India reclaims fourth-biggest global equity market tag from Hong Kong

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :mcapmarket capitalisationmarket capLife Insurance Corporation

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story