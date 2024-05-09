Home / Finance / News / NPCI may defer market cap deadline for UPI payment platforms by 2 years

NPCI may defer market cap deadline for UPI payment platforms by 2 years

Eight months left for the implementation deadline, the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) may be favouring growth over concerns about market domination

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is set to defer implementing caps on market share for digital payment platforms by two years, according to Reuters.

With only eight months left for the implementation deadline, NCPI appears to be favouring growth over concerns about market concentration.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The move would benefit India's top digital payment platforms, PhonePe and Google Pay, which together processed a total of 11.5 billion UPI transactions in April.

As of April, Phonepe's UPI market share surged to 48-49 per cent following the Paytm crisis in late January this year. Google Pay had a 38 per cent market share in April.

Introduced in 2016, UPI does not allow companies in India to charge for the instant digital payments service. This payment system aimed to boost online transactions and reduce cash usage.

However, the lack of revenue generation has deterred players like Meta-owned WhatsApp and Amazon Pay from aggressively promoting UPI-based payments, raising concerns about market concentration, Reuters added.

Despite the inability to earn directly from payments, PhonePe and Google Pay have leveraged their UPI customer base to offer additional services like loans and insurance.

NPCI had initially announced a 30 per cent market share cap in 2020. The initial deadline was set for two years – to the end of 2024. However, another extension is likely, as reducing market shares for PhonePe and Google Pay without hindering UPI payments growth is challenging.

Introducing sudden market caps and limiting users on UPI apps may also cause disruptions among citizens and merchants, due to the payment system's popularity in India.

NPCI had anticipated increased competition with smaller payment platforms entering the market, but this has unfortunately not been the case.

Meanwhile, Paytm, holding the third-highest share, experienced a decline in processed payments following regulatory restrictions.

Payment firms have urged NPCI to remove the market-share cap and permit charges for UPI payments to foster competition. However, NPCI appears hesitant to eliminate the cap, favouring continued deliberation on the matter.

The Reserve Bank of India recently convened with industry executives to explore strategies for expanding the UPI user base, which stood at approximately 300 million users and 50 million merchants as of late last year, based on the latest available data. 

Also Read

NPCI likely to extend UPI market cap deadline for payment platforms

PhonePe, Google Pay creating a duopoly in India's UPI space? NPCI to check

Explained: How to make payments using credit on UPI

NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

Fitch affirms ratings of Axis, ICICI banks on supportive working conditions

Rupee appreciates 8 paise to 83.44 against US dollar in early trade

Higher provisioning may slow infra sector, but good for long term: Industry

RBI governor discusses ways to scale up UPI ecosystem with stakeholders

NPCI issues guidelines for merchant acquisition on BHIM Aadhar Pay

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :payment appsPaytmGoogle PayPhonePemarket capUPI transactionsUnified Payments InterfaceDigital Paymentsdigital paymentBS Web ReportsNPCI

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story