Stock market live updates: The strength spilled to broader markets too, with Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advancing up to 0.2 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
Stock market live | Domestic markets wiped off early losses, and turned positive in Monday's intra-day trade.Read More

9:30 AM May 23

Adani stocks surge; drive market recovery from opening lows

9:26 AM May 23

Asian Paints, Hindalco lead losses on Nifty50

9:25 AM May 23

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports lead Nifty winners

9:20 AM May 23

HEATMAP: NTPC, Power Grid lead Sensex gains, rise 1% each

9:18 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty opens flat

9:17 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex dips 100 points to 61,638

9:05 AM May 23

Currency check: Rupee opens at 82.79/$ vs Friday's close of 82.66/$

8:59 AM May 23

WATCH: Will markets turn around in the short term?

8:04 AM May 23

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500

7:57 AM May 23

DIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,071 crore on May 19

7:49 AM May 23

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 113.46 crore on May 19

7:44 AM May 23

Oil prices on a slippery slope; Brent at $75/bbl

7:34 AM May 23

SGX Nifty flat at 18,219 amidst weak global cues

7:29 AM May 23

Asian markets mixed; Nikkei 225 up 0.1%

7:18 AM May 23

US markets slip on Friday amid default worries

9:45 AM May 23

Gland Pharma down 10%; adds on to Friday's 20% decline post weak Q4

9:43 AM May 23

Balalji Amines sinks 13% on CFO Hemanth Reddy Gaddam's resignation

The fall in the share follows resignation of the company's Chief Financial Officer, Hemanth Reddy Gaddam on Saturday. 
9:40 AM May 23

Glenmark Pharma tanks 7% on reporting net loss in Q4

Company reported a net loss of Rs 428.4 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a net profit of Rs 155.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. 
9:37 AM May 23

Muthoot Finance soars 6% on posting all-time high gold loan disbursement in Q4

The gold loan financing company has registered a 0.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,009.2 crore for March FY23 quarter. 

Loan assets stood at Rs 63,210 crore as compared to Rs 58,053 crore last year, up 9 per cent. 

The company reported the highest-ever quarterly gold loan disbursement in the fourth quarter at Rs. 51,850 crore and an all-time high gold loan growth of Rs 5,051 crore during the period. 
9:30 AM May 23

Adani stocks surge; drive market recovery from opening lows

9:29 AM May 23

IT pocket leaps ahead among sectors

9:26 AM May 23

Asian Paints, Hindalco lead losses on Nifty50

9:25 AM May 23

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports lead Nifty winners

9:20 AM May 23

HEATMAP: NTPC, Power Grid lead Sensex gains, rise 1% each

9:18 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty opens flat

9:17 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex dips 100 points to 61,638

9:10 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN: Nifty50 looking for a flat open

9:09 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex weakens in pre-market trade

9:05 AM May 23

Currency check: Rupee opens at 82.79/$ vs Friday's close of 82.66/$

8:59 AM May 23

WATCH: Will markets turn around in the short term?

Equity markets witnessed downbeat sentiment last week over a looming US debt default. As Q4 earnings now come to a wrap, will equities shrug off the volatility and stage a turnaround in the near term?

8:52 AM May 23

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Led by Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the combined revenue of the Tata group’s listed firms crossed the Rs 10-trillion mark for the first time, in 2022-23. The group’s 14 key listed companies in which Tata Sons holds a direct equity stake reported a combined revenue of Rs 10.07 trillion in FY23, up 15.3 per cent from Rs 8.73 trillion in FY22. READ
Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

8:47 AM May 23

Street Signs: A bitter pill for Gland Pharma, Small-cap stock's F&O & more

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to ease a rule that will make fund managers breathe a little easier. In a consultation paper, Sebi said it may allow asset management companies (AMCs) to relax the present practice of recording all communications by fund managers and barring access to personal mobile phones during market hours. READ
8:43 AM May 23

Near-term outlook remains strong for India's listed paint companies

The 2022-23 (FY23) January-March quarter performance of the country’s largest listed paint companies was better than Street expectations. Asian Paints, Berger Paints, and Kansai Nerolac Paints (Kansai Nerolac) registered double-digit revenue growth, compared with the year-ago quarter, reinforced by strong volume/value growth. Falling raw material prices also helped the paint majors hoist their gross margins. READ
8:39 AM May 23

MONETARY POLICY: China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged

China today kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the ninth month in line with expectations. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65 per cent and its five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30 per cent.

8:31 AM May 23

US recession 'imminent', time to book profits, says BofA Securities

The brokerage says that with markets currently near their peaks, it "leaves room for correction with the onset of a recession in the US". READ MORE
All but five stocks in the S&P 500 tumbled, and the benchmark posted a more than 20% loss since its January peak, crossing into a bear market. (Photo: Bloomberg)

First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

