Stock market live | Domestic markets wiped off early losses, and turned positive in Monday's intra-day trade. , Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex recovered over 350 points to claim day's high of 61,942 levels, whereas Nifty50 recouped over 100 points to scale day's high of 18,281 levels., , The strength spilled to broader markets too, with Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advancing up to 0.2 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, moderated to 1 per cent from day's 3 per cent., , Sectorally, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Consumer Durables index marched forward in trade, gaining up to 0.5 per cent. On the contrary, Nifty Media, and Nifty Private Bank indices were the worst hit., , Among individual stocks, shares of Zomato surged over 1 per cent after the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 187.60 crore in Q4FY23., , Besides, shares of Siemens tumbled over 8 per cent after the company approved sale of low voltage motors and geared motors businesses to a Siemens AG subsidiary - Siemens Large Drives India -- for Rs 2,200 crore.