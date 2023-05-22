MARKET LIVE: Global stocks mixed amid US default worries; Brent at $75/bbl
Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty, on Monday, signalled a muted start as it stood at 18,211 levels, down 28-odd points
SI Reporter New Delhi
The SGX Nifty, on Monday, signaled a muted start as it stood at 18,211 levels, down 28-odd points, amidst mixed global cues. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Indian markets SGX Nifty Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Q4 Results Crude Oil Price FII flows DIIs Rupee vs dollar Market news MARKET LIVE
First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:13 AM IST