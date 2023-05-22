close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MARKET LIVE: Global stocks mixed amid US default worries; Brent at $75/bbl

Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty, on Monday, signalled a muted start as it stood at 18,211 levels, down 28-odd points

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
sensex, BSE

The SGX Nifty, on Monday, signaled a muted start as it stood at 18,211 levels, down 28-odd points, amidst mixed global cues. ...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Indian markets SGX Nifty Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Q4 Results Crude Oil Price FII flows DIIs Rupee vs dollar Market news MARKET LIVE

First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read
Premium

US recession 'imminent', time to book profits, says BofA Securities

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

Street Signs: A bitter pill for Gland Pharma, Small-cap stock's F&O & more

markets
3 min read

Sebi proposes measures to contain price volatility on shares in derivative

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain LIC's stock listing pains amid headwinds

Chart
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Centre likely to push ECGC IPO to next year amid global uncertainties

IPO
2 min read

Mcap of top valued firms erodes by Rs 70,487 cr; RIL, TCS biggest laggards

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Q4 results, FII trading activity to guide markets this week: Analysts

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon