Economy likely to see downside risks to growth, upside risks to inflation

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's economy is likely to see downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation, partly due to challenges in the country's external sector as well as weather-related uncertainties, the finance ministry said on Monday.

"Going forward, several factors, such as weaker-than-expected oil supply, higher-than-anticipated demand from China, intensification of geo-political tension and unfavourable weather conditions," may pose an upside risk for India's inflation forecasts, the ministry said in its monthly economic review.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Also Read Important to de-risk global economy in era of volatility, uncertainty: EAM January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022 India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation India's physical rehab market likely to touch $35 billion by FY2028 Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation SC ruling on user development fee provides guidance for GST, tax on royalty India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end Share of Rs 500 note touched 70% post-demonetisation, shows RBI data