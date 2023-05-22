5 Adani Group stks freeze at 5% upper limit; AWL, Adani Ent surge up to 8%

Adani Power (Rs 248), Adani Transmission (Rs 825.35), Adani Green Energy (Rs 942.40), Adani Total Gas (Rs 721.35) and New Delhi Television (NDTV) (Rs 186.45) were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE with only buyers at these counters.

Shares of Adani Group companies continued their upward movement for the second straight day, surging up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the Supreme Court (SC) appointed panel said that at this stage it is not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure on the price manipulation allegation.