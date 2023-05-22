close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

5 Adani Group stks freeze at 5% upper limit; AWL, Adani Ent surge up to 8%

Shares of Adani Group companies were in demand for the second straight trading day after the SC-appointed panel said that it not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure at this stage.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Group companies continued their upward movement for the second straight day, surging up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the Supreme Court (SC) appointed panel said that at this stage it is not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure on the price manipulation allegation.
Adani Power (Rs 248), Adani Transmission (Rs 825.35), Adani Green Energy (Rs 942.40), Adani Total Gas (Rs 721.35) and New Delhi Television (NDTV) (Rs 186.45) were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE with only buyers at these counters.

Adani Wilmar (up 8 per cent at Rs 435), Adani Enterprises (up 5 per cent at Rs 2,048), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 3 per cent at Rs 709.60), Ambuja Cements (Rs 406.20) and ACC (Rs 1,746.35) were up 1 per cent each. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.22 per cent at 61,864 at 09:30 AM.
The Supreme Court's six-member panel said that “prima facie it would not be possible to conclude if there has been a regulatory failure around the allegation of price manipulation in the Adani scrips," in the Adani-Hindenburg case. It has recommended that all investigation be completed in a time-bound manner. READ MORE

The SC-appointed committee said market regulator Sebi and the Enforcement Directorate found evidence of short selling and profiting following the Hindenburg Research report publication on January 24 and were investigating the role of six entities which indulged in short selling. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT


Also Read

Adani group becomes single-largest shareholder in NDTV with 37.4% stake

NDTV takeover a responsibility, not business opportunity: Gautam Adani

The corporate push towards 'one nation, one media'

NDTV saga: Who are the three new directors on the board of RRPR Holding

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Indian rupee poised to weaken after central bank pulls 2,000-rupee notes

Stocks to Watch today, May 22: Adani Group, Realty, NTPC, Zomato, Zee Ent

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500

MARKET LIVE: Sensex erases early losses, up 200pts; Nifty50 above 18,250

US recession 'imminent', time to book profits, says BofA Securities

Adani Enterp.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Adani Group Market trends stock market trading Gautam Adani Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Wilmar Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Adani Power NDTV

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian rupee poised to weaken after central bank pulls 2,000-rupee notes

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 22: Adani Group, Realty, NTPC, Zomato, Zee Ent

hybrid funds
5 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500
3 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex erases early losses, up 200pts; Nifty50 above 18,250

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 22: Adani Group, Realty, NTPC, Zomato, Zee Ent

hybrid funds
5 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500
3 min read

Mcap of top valued firms erodes by Rs 70,487 cr; RIL, TCS biggest laggards

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon