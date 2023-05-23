MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty firm amidst mixed global cues; Brent at $76/bbl

Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty, on Tuesday, indicated a firm start as it quoted 18,359 levels, up 24-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi

Tracking mixed global cues, the SGX Nifty, on Tuesday, indicated a firm start as it quoted 18,359 levels, up 24-odd points. ...Read More

No article available in this category.

View 0 More Updates