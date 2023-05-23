SpiceJet tanks 19%, crashes to near 8-year low on heavy volumes

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

Analysts see 24% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

OMCs extend gains on improved operational performance; IOC hits 52-wk high

Divi's Lab surges 10% in two days on strong revenue growth guidance

Analysts see 24% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?