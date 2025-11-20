Can the Sensex hit 90,000 by December 2025? What tech chart says

BSE SENSEX

The short-term trend for the Sensex is likely to remain positive as long as the index sustains above 82,950, with near support visible around the 20-DMA at 84,280 levels. Similarly, the weekly chart suggests that the broader trend is likely to remain favourable as long as the index holds above 82,150 - 80,350 support zone. On the upside, the monthly chart indicates some near resistance the index around 86,450 levels in the form of the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. Above which, the Sensex can spurt to 87,100 and 88,000 levels in the near-term. As per Fibonacci analysis, a 61.8 per cent retracement of the first-half calendar year move on the Sensex suggests a likely target of 91,500 for the BSE benchmark by December 2025. This implies a likely up move of around ... per cent from present levels. The half-yearly Fibonacci chart indicates likely intermediate resistance for Sensex around 86,600, 88,450 and 89,950. On the other hand, key support is seen at 83,600 levels.

The BSE Sensex has rallied by nearly 6.5 per cent so far in this last quarter of the calendar year 2025. In the process, the Sensex has gained over 9 per cent so far this year, and has surged as much as 19.6 per cent from the calendar year low of 71,425.In doing so, the BSE Sensex is now within striking distance of its all-time high of 85,978 - hit on September 27, 2024. The all-time closing high for the Sensex stands at 85,836 registered on September 26, 2204, shows BSE data.At current levels, as of 9:20 AM, the Sensex was merely 500 points shy from its all-time closing high, and 650 points away from its life-time high.Given the present market trend, can the Sensex rally past its record high, and reach 90,000-mark by December 2025? Here's what the technical charts suggest.Current Levels: 85,300Likely Target: 91,500Upside Potential: 7.2%Support: 84,280; 83,600; 82,950; 82,150; 80,350Resistance: 86,450; 86,600; 87,100; 88,000; 88,450; 89,950Technical charts show that the BSE Sensex is favourably placed across time-frames, with the index quoting firmly above the key moving averages. Further, the averages indicate a strong bullish bias, as the shorter-term averages such as the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA are placed above the longer-term averages.