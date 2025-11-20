Stocks to Watch today: Fujiyama Power, Adani Ent, Jaiprakash, Info Edge

Stocks to watch today, Thursday, November 20, 2025: Indian benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty – may see a gap-up trade at the open on Thursday amid a tech-led rally in global markets.

At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were ruling 74 points higher at 26,145 levels.

In Asia, tech stocks were back in demand after Nvidia posted stronger-than-expected earnings on Wednesday, and shared a bullish forecast.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 soared over 4 per cent in early trading, while the Topix index added around 2 per cent. SoftBank shares skyrocketed as much as 8 per cent, Tokyo Electron nearly 7 per cent, Lasertec 5.6 per cent, and Renesas Electron 4.8 per cent.

US market close update US stock futures were also higher in Asian trade on Thursday morning. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 222 points, or nearly 0.5 per cent. S&P futures rose 1.1 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.6 per cent. Nvidia shares, which jumped 4 per cent overnight, were up nearly 5 per cent in extended trading hours. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.38 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.59 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1 per cent.

In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks to watch today: Fujiyama Power Systems share price listing Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on November 20, 2025. The IPO issue price stands at ₹228 per share. Ahead of the company’s stock market debut, Fujiyama Power shares were trading nearly flat in the unlisted market. Fujiyama Power Systems GMP today stood at ₹0.5 per share, suggesting a listing price of ₹228.5 per share – at par with the issue price. Adani Enterprises share price, Jaiprakash Associates share price According to a statement by Adani Group, the Committee of Creditors of Jaiprakash Associates Limited has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Adani Enterprises Limited. Separately, a PTI report said that 89 per cent of the creditors voted in favour of Adani Enterprises , followed by Dalmia Cement (Bharat), and Vedanta Group.

Infosys share price IT major Infosys' ₹18,000-crore share buyback programme will open today. The company will repurchase 100 million outstanding shares at ₹1,800 each, till November 26, 2025. Reliance Power share price The Board of Directors of Reliance Power has approved the constitution of a Board of Management (BoM) composed of the company’s chief executive officer (CEO), key managerial personnel (KMP), and senior business leaders. The creation of the Board of Management, according to Rpower, represents a step in pursuit of stronger governance, sharper oversight mechanisms, and building a more agile and future-ready organisation. Info Edge share price Chintan Thakkar has resigned from his post of will the whole-time director and chief financial officer, KMP, and chairman/member of the committees of the Board of Directors effect from November 19, 2025.

Info Edge (India) said Ambarish Raghuvanshi will take over as the interim CFO and KMP of the company with effect from November 20, 2025. NTPC Green Energy share price The subsidiary of NTPC Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to explore business opportunities towards development of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind and hybrid projects with or without storage, green hydrogen/derivatives, green mobility etc. Varun Beverages share price Varun Beverages has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in Kenya , i.e. VBL Industries (Kenya) Limited, to carry on the business of manufacturing, distribution and selling of beverages.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions share price CG Power has received tax demand for Assessment Year 2018-19 worth ₹365,37,21,581/- (₹365.37 crore). The company said it will take steps to file appeals against the additions and disallowances, and will also file an application for rectification of mistakes apparent from the record. NBCC India share price NBCC has won a project management consultancy contract from the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority worth ₹2,966.10 crore. RPSG Ventures share price The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Venture, on Wednesday, acquired 50,740 equity shares, representing 40 per cent of the total equity capital, of FSP Design Private Limited. With this, the company has become an associate company of RPSG Ventures effective November 19, 2025.

Capri Global Capital share price Capri Global has received the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ permission to incorporate a new wholly-owned subsidiary -- Capri Global Insurance Brokers Private Limited -- to carry on the business of insurance broking, advisory, consultancy, and intermediation in all its branches, including acting as a direct broker, re-insurance broker, composite broker, or any other category of broker. Capri Global Insurance will provide services in respect of all types of insurance and re-insurance, including life, general, health, motor, marine, property, fire, casualty, liability, trade credit, crop, embedded insurance, micro-insurance, and other specialty insurances, for individuals, corporates, institutions, governmental and non-governmental entities; and to provide all services incidental or ancillary thereto.

Godawari Power and Ispat share price The company has approved investment of ₹124.95 crore in its subsidiary Godawari New Energy towards capex and working capital requirements. The company’s subsidiary is looking to set up a battery energy storage system plant with an initial capacity of 10 GWh. Max Healthcare share price Max Healthcare said on Wednesday that the company has the potential to expand bed capacity by more than 8,300 beds, with nearly 4,800 beds being added in next 3-4 years. At present, the company has a bed capacity of 5,200 beds. Further, Max Health’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 24 per cent over the past four years, and Ebitda at 38 per cent, it said in its investor presentation.

Meghmani Organics share price Meghmani Organics has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary -- Meghmani Organics Biodefensivos E Agricolas Do Brazil Ltd -- to explore business opportunity in Brazil. Omax Autos share price The Commissioner (Appeals), Custom, GST & Central Excise has dropped Penalty proceedings against the company worth ₹125,55,66,334/- (₹125.55 crore). Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India share price Mahindra Holidays is set to test waters in the ‘leisure hospitality’ business segment via its subsidiary -- Mahindra Hotels and Residences India. The company will launch a new brand ‘Mahindra Signature Resorts’ for the segment and aims to scale this brand to 2,000 keys by financial year 2029-30 (FY30).