Home / Markets / News / Will Nifty scale new highs soon? Analyst decodes with three stock picks

Will Nifty scale new highs soon? Analyst decodes with three stock picks

Stocks to buy: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying Bank of Baroda, Coforge, and Sun Pharma; also suggests Nifty trading strategy

Market view by Ajit Mishra
Ajit Mishra Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 8:39 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Market View

Markets edged higher on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 rising 0.55 per cent to close at 26,052.65, reversing the previous session’s weakness. The index opened on a positive note and maintained its upward bias through the day, allowing the benchmark to finish near the day’s high. 
 
Sectoral performance was mixed: IT and banking stocks outperformed, while realty, energy, and metal counters lagged. In the broader market, the tone remained subdued, with the midcap index ending flat and the smallcap index slipping nearly half a per cent.
 
The rebound was supported primarily by unexpected strength in IT majors after Infosys announced its ₹18,000-crore share buyback effective November 20, lifting sentiment across the sector. Continued resilience in the banking space also contributed meaningfully to the day’s gains.
 
While the banking pack continues to lead, the IT sector, after nearly a year of consolidation, is now showing early signs of a structural reversal. We maintain a positive outlook amid the ongoing consolidation phase and expect the Nifty to attempt fresh highs on a decisive breakout above 26,100. Participants should continue to adopt a selective approach, focusing on sectors displaying strength, with a preference for large-cap and stronger mid-cap names.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Top Stocks to Buy Today - Recommendations by Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking

Bank of Baroda | LTP: ₹293.30| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹310| Stop-loss: ₹284

The PSU banking space continues to display strength, and Bank of Baroda is moving in line with this trend. The stock shows strong bullish momentum, forming a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, supported by healthy volumes. It is trading comfortably above key short- and medium-term moving averages (20, 50, and 100 DEMA), reinforcing trend stability. 
 
A breakout from the buying pivot further highlights renewed participation. Traders may consider accumulating positions within the suggested range to capitalise on the ongoing strength.

Coforge | LTP: ₹1,858.20| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹2,040| Stop-loss: ₹1,770

After an extended multi-month consolidation, the stock is now approaching a breakout. It has formed a buying pivot while staying firmly above short-term moving averages, supported by robust volumes. With the IT index showing signs of stabilising, traction may continue in outperformers like Coforge. The constructive price–volume setup suggests room for an upward move from current levels. Traders can consider initiating long positions within the recommended range.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | LTP: ₹1,784.10| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1910| Stop-loss: ₹1,720

The pharma index is forming a base, and Sun Pharma is moving in alignment with this broader structure. The stock has broken out of a descending triangle pattern formed during last year’s corrective phase, signalling the beginning of a fresh upward leg. It has built a solid base above its weekly moving averages, while higher lows reflect effective downside absorption and improving momentum. Traders may consider long positions near current levels to participate in the strengthening bullish trend.
 
(Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is senior vice president of research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.) 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indiabulls probe: SC slams Sebi, CBI and MCA for 'passive approach'

Premium

Valuation downgrades may keep ABB under pressure amid weak orders

Sebi mulls settlement netting for FPIs to ease costs, cut compliance load

Premium

Non-auto segments to drive growth for Bharat Forge as demand recovers

Systems in place to facilitate 'Chhoti SIPs', says KFin Technologies

Topics :MarketsMarket technicalsNifty50S&P BSE SensexDerivatives strategyStocks to buy todaystocks to watch

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story