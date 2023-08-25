Home / Markets / News / Market regulator Sebi announces new disclosures for select offshore funds

Market regulator Sebi announces new disclosures for select offshore funds

India's market regulator on Thursday notified select offshore funds fulfilling certain conditions of new enhanced disclosure requirements, according to a circular on Sebi website

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's market regulator on Thursday notified select offshore funds fulfilling certain conditions of new enhanced disclosure requirements, according to a circular on the regulator's website.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said offshore funds that have more than 50% of their assets invested in a single corporate group will need to disclose all its investors to custodian banks, through which funds flow into the country, within 90 days starting from Nov. 1.

The funds will have 10 days to lower their investment to below 50% to avoid the enhanced disclosures.

Additionally offshore funds who hold more than 250 billion rupees ($3.03 billion) in the Indian markets would have to disclose their investors. These funds will have 90 days to bring down the investments to below 250 billion rupees to avoid the disclosures, said SEBI.

Funds owned by the government, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and public retail funds will be exempt from this requirement.

($1 = 82.5720 Indian rupees)

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Sebi announces new disclosure requirements for select offshore funds

Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

Adani-Hindenburg case: Sebi defends rule change on offshore investors

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Reliance, BEL, Astra Microwave, Vedanta, ADF Foods

Quantitative strategists fail to replicate US and China success in India

Persistent Systems: 4 reasons why a Bull Spread in F&O should work here

Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty below 19,300; All sectors bleed

Nifty Energy, Commodities: Awaiting directional move

Topics :SEBISebi normsSecurities and Exchange Board of Indiashare market

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story