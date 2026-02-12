Sebi mulls measures to cut regulatory costs, study market impact

“Cost of capital is an important cost and it should come down. For all productive sectors, the access to finance should be available—which includes not only availability but also the cost. Cost efficiency of all our measures is important. If you must build competitiveness, obviously if the compliance burden of regulation is too high in terms of cost and time—then to that extent the competitiveness also goes down,” Pandey said on the sidelines of the 6th NISM-Sebi Annual International Research Conference.