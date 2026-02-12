Voltas rallies 19% in 9 trading days, hits 52-week high in weak market

Voltas share price today

Share price of Voltas hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹1,545.15, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on a healthy business outlook. In the past nine trading days, the market price of the household appliances company has rallied 19 per cent. hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹1,545.15, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on a healthy business outlook. In the past nine trading days, the market price of the household appliances company has rallied 19 per cent.

Today, the stock price of Tata Group company surpassed its previous 52-week high of ₹1,530 touched on March 19, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.55 per cent at 83,771 at 02:25 PM.

Voltas Q3 results, outlook

Voltas is India's top RAC (Room Air Conditioner) company, with 18-19 per cent volume market share in FY25, known for its 'value for money' offerings. It has traditionally enjoyed industry- leading margins because of its aggressive procurement strategy, lean cost structure, strong distribution network and economies of scale. The company has also forayed into other white goods categories, including refrigerators, and washing machines, through a JV with Beko, a Turkish brand.

Despite inherent seasonality and the impact of a shorter second summer, the Unitary Cooling Products (UCP) segment, which accounts 63 per cent of total revenue, delivered a stable and well-balanced performance across both volumes and revenue in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). The company's performance was strongly anchored by the RAC business, supported by improved channel momentum following the GST rate reduction and proactive buying ahead of the BEE star label transition, as customers prepared for the revised pricing structure. Looking ahead, the management remains firmly focused on driving a richer product mix, embedding sharper cost discipline, and expanding the network through a structured approach, positioning the business on a clear and sustained path of improvement.

However, commercial Refrigeration (CR) reported a soft quarter owing to slower product offtake and competitive intensity with the company’s focus remaining on sharpening its offerings in priority segments and stabilising the mix to support sequential improvement. The textile machinery division (TMD) was impacted by the 50 per cent US tariff imposition on certain textile products leading to softer domestic demand for yarn and fabrics. However, execution of pending orders, a strong after-sales run-rate and demand momentum for post-spinning products curtailed the negative impact. Brokerages view on Voltas According to analysts at BNP Paribas India, Voltas’s Q3FY26 results were better-than-expected with a high single-digit UCP sales growth driven by the channel pre-buying ahead of the BEE rating change, despite high channel inventory. While the summer demand pick-up is yet to be seen, Voltas seems well focused on driving volume growth and gaining market share this season, taking a slight lead.

In FY25, Voltas's UCP segment delivered a strong 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth aided by the RAC industry tailwind on the back of an intense summer. However, analysts think revenue growth will moderate in FY26 amid a high base and tepid summer in FY26. While the near-term outlook remains weak, the risks seem largely priced in, following Voltas’s significant underperformance YTD. The brokerage firm retains outperform rating on the back of favourable risk-reward balance going into the revised summer optimism, a favourable FY26 base and comfortable valuations. However, the stock has achieved the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹1,545 per share.

Meanwhile, analysts at Elara Capital cut EPS estimates by 15 per cent for FY26, 8 per cent for FY27 and 4 per cent for FY28 based on lower revenue due to conservative order booking in electro-mechanical projects and services (EMP) segment, lower other income, and continued rise in Voltbek losses. However, the brokerage retained the Accumulate rating on Voltas, due to demand recovery ahead of an anticipated strong Summer season, along with change in Star rating from CY26 and low base of FY26. However, pricing would be a key monitorable, which if not passed on fully, would curtail UCP margin. Currently, the stock is quoting above the brokerage firm's target price of ₹1,440 per share.