Markets post best monthly gains in 6 months; FPIs invest Rs 30,000 cr

Sensex and Nifty logged best monthly advance in six months. After a five-month losing streak, the Nifty rose 6.3 per cent in March — its best monthly advance since June 2024. The Sensex (up 5.8 per cent) and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index (up 9.5 per cent) registered their biggest monthly advance in nine months, while the Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 7.84 per cent, most since November 2023. The rally in March was on account of value buying as valuations turned reasonable, revival in foreign inflows and improvement in economic indicators.

During the past six trading sessions, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in over ₹30,000 crore in domestic markets.

Earlier this month, the NSE had announced that Nifty weekly contracts, currently expiring on Thursdays, would be shifted to Mondays. Additionally, the expiry of Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts was set to change from the last Thursday of the expiry month to the last Monday.

However, in light of Sebi’s consultation paper, the exchange decided to delay the implementation of this change until further notice.

"Members are required to note that the implementation of this circular is deferred until further notice in view of Sebi consultation paper dated March 27, 2025 on final settlement day (expiry day) for equity derivatives," NSE said in a circular issued late on Thursday evening.