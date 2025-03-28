BSE surges as market regulator Sebi works out solution to expiry day woes

Shares of BSE surged 16 per cent — the best single-day gain in nearly six months — as the move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) limiting derivatives expiries to just two days of the week was seen benefiting the bourse.

After Sebi’s proposal, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) deferred its decision to shift expiry of index derivatives contracts to Monday from Thursday. The shift was to come into effect from April 4.

Shares of BSE closed at Rs 5,438 apiece on Friday, helping it recover from six-month lows, with analysts scaling back their earnings estimates due to NSE’s shift.

“Over the last two months, BSE had gained substantial market share. The volume gain by BSE has been more organic, with many participants inclined towards the Sensex contracts. NSE had an advantage with multiple expiries in the week. However, now more brokers are also coming on BSE. We also expect more high-frequency traders coming on BSE in future as it develops its infrastructure and technology,” said Amit Chandra of HDFC Securities. Brokerages shared that BSE’s market share has jumped from 13 per cent to 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while the volume in options premium has surged 30 per cent Q-o-Q.

On Thursday, Sebi proposed to limit equity derivatives expiries to either Tuesdays or Thursdays for each exchange. BSE and NSE will have to opt for either of these two days. At present, single-stock and index derivatives contracts of BSE expire on Tuesdays, while those on NSE are scheduled on Thursdays. The exchanges may also be mandated to seek approval from the market regulator to modify any contract expiry or settlement day — lack of which had led to the exchanges shifting expiry days to their choice multiple times in the last one year. Sebi’s proposal comes amid a surge in derivatives trading volumes, particularly in index options on expiry days, which has raised concerns over concentration risk and market integrity.