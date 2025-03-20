Home / Markets / News / Markets rally for a fourth day on US Federal Reserve's rate cut forecast

Markets rally for a fourth day on US Federal Reserve's rate cut forecast

The Sensex jumped 899 points, or 1.2 per cent, to close at 76,348, while the Nifty 50 index gained 283 points, or 1.2 per cent, to end at 23,191

Small savings, rate cuts
The 10-year US bond yield fell over 5 basis points to 4.18 per cent, reducing the attractiveness of bonds and benefiting emerging markets like India
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Domestic equity benchmarks rallied over a per cent on Thursday, driven by a boost in investor sentiment after the US Federal Reserve forecast two rate cuts this year.
 
The Sensex jumped 899 points, or 1.2 per cent, to close at 76,348, while the Nifty 50 index gained 283 points, or 1.2 per cent, to end at 23,191.
 
This marks the fourth consecutive day of gains for both indices, their longest winning streak since end-January. The total market capitalisation rose by Rs 3.6 trillion to Rs 408.6 trillion, with a weekly gain of Rs 17.4 trillion. From recent lows, the benchmark indices have rebounded more than 5 per cent. They still trade 12 per cent below their record highs logged six months ago.
 
The Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged, while lowering economic growth forecasts and raising inflation outlook, eased concerns about the US central bank's ability to cut rates amid inflationary pressures.
 
Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the inflationary impact of President Donald Trump's trade policy could be transitory. However, he clarified that a temporary rise in inflation due to tariffs is a base case scenario and added that Fed officials "really can't know" if the impact will be temporary or not.
 
However, some market experts remain sceptical about the temporary nature of this impact.

The 10-year US bond yield fell over 5 basis points to 4.18 per cent, reducing the attractiveness of bonds and benefiting emerging markets like India.
 
Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, "The consistent fall in the US dollar index has provided a relief from FPI selling, while domestic institutional buying continues to be strong, triggering the recent upside."
 
Market breadth was strong, with 2,395 stocks advancing and 1,630 declining. Barring two, all Sensex stocks gained. Bharti Airtel, which gained 4.2 per cent, was the best-performing Sensex stock and its biggest contributor to Sensex gains, followed by HDFC Bank, which rose 1.3 per cent, and Reliance Industries, which rose 1.7 per cent.
 
Ajit Mishra, SVP-research, Religare Broking, said, "With the Nifty surpassing the 23,100 resistance, the next target is 23,400. The catch-up rally across sectors presents trading opportunities."
First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

