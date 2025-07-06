Markets set the hoofbeat: MFs run with the bulls to ₹72 trillion

The average assets under management (AUM) at domestic mutual funds (MFs) climbed 7 per cent to ₹72.1 trillion in the three months ending June 2025, snapping two quarters of near-stagnant growth. The uptick was largely driven by a rebound in the equities market.

The benchmark Nifty index gained nearly 5 per cent in the April–June quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), while broader indices delivered even stronger returns.

ALSO READ: Street Signs: Markets teeter on edge, Nuvama's unintended fall, and more Equity assets make up around 55 per cent of the MF industry’s AUM, tying its growth closely to market performance.