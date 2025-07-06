Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 6 top valued cos erodes by ₹70,325.5 cr; HDFC, ICICI major laggards

Mcap of 6 top valued cos erodes by ₹70,325.5 cr; HDFC, ICICI major laggards

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 626.01 points or 0.74 per cent

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank's valuation declined by ₹19,284.8 crore to ₹15,25,339.72 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 valued firms eroded by ₹70,325.5 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as the worst-hit in line with a bearish trend in equities.
 
Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 626.01 points or 0.74 per cent.
 
In the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their market valuation.
 
HDFC Bank's valuation declined by ₹19,284.8 crore to ₹15,25,339.72 crore. ICICI Bank lost ₹13,566.92 crore in its market valuation which stood at ₹10,29,470.57 crore. 
 
The valuation of Bajaj Finance dropped by ₹13,236.44 crore to ₹5,74,977.11 crore and that of LIC diminished by ₹10,246.49 crore to ₹5,95,277.16 crore.
 
TCS faced an erosion of ₹8,032.15 crore from its market capitalisation (mcap) which stood at ₹12,37,729.65 crore.
 
The mcap of Bharti Airtel fell by ₹5,958.7 crore to ₹11,50,371.24 crore.
 
However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹15,359.36 crore to ₹20,66,949.87 crore.
 
Infosys added ₹13,127.51 crore in its valuation to ₹6,81,383.80 crore.
 
The mcap of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹7,906.37 crore to ₹5,49,757.36 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by ₹5,756.38 crore to ₹7,24,545.28 crore.
 
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zero tolerance for market manipulation: Sebi chief on Jane Street case

Retail trading at risk if proprietary giants like Jane St exit: Zerodha CEO

Sebi bars Jane Street from markets, orders disgorgement of ₹4,844 crore

Premium

Marico delivers a strong Q1 FY26 on volume growth and price hikes

Premium

As MFs gear up to launch SIFs, distribution takes the centre stage

Topics :mcapHDFC BankICICI Bank

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story