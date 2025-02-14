Markets Today: GIFT Nifty gap-up; Trump tariffs; Modi US visit highlights

Stock Markets Today, Friday, February 14, 2025: Stock markets today will react to US President Donald Trump’s sweeping READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES Stock markets today will react to US President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariff announcements , aimed against almost every country in the world. At 6:35, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 96 points higher at 23,204 level.

Trump Tariff News

Overnight, on Thursday, the US President signed a measure ordering the US Trade Representative and Commerce secretary to chalk out new levies on a country-by-country basis in a bid to rebalance trade relations. The sweeping changes, according to Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department, may be implemented by April 1, 2025.

Trump told reporters that he would enact import taxes on cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals “over and above” the reciprocal tariffs at a later date.

Meanwhile, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said India has more tariffs than nearly any other country. Yet, Trump told reporters that PM Narendra Modi and he vowed to have stronger ties and better trade policies.

Trump-Modi Meeting in US Highlights

During their bilateral talks, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump touched a vast variety of topics, including India’s border issue with China; India and US’ role in ending Russia-Ukraine war ; Bangladesh crisis; Illegal immigration into the US; and US' clearance for extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters," Donald Trump told reporters in a joint press conference at the White House.

That apart, Trump has signed a deal to make the US top oil, gas supplier of India.

Overall, India and the US will work to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters at the joint press conference with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Stock Market Prediction Today, Feb 14:

India stock markets may start higher, if GIFT Nifty trends are anything to go by. Stock markets today are eyeing a gap-up start, with futures tied to GIFT Nifty up nearly 100 points.

Apart from Modi US visit and Trump’s tariff news, stock market investors will track global market movements, pending Q3 results of India Inc, FII activity, and Rupee-Dollar movement.

On the economic data front, India will release its January wholesale price index (WPI) inflation later today, while the US will release its Manufacturing Production data for January.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 76,139, down 32 points or 0.04 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 ended lower by 14 points or 0.06 per cent at 23,031.

FIIs/FPIs sold equities worth Rs 2,789.91 crore on Thursday, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 2,934.50 crore yesterday.

Q3 Results Today, Feb 14, 2025:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ease My Trip (Easy Trip Planners), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, GNFC, Samvardhana Motherson International, MTNL, and RVNL are among over a hundred companies scheduled to report their December quarter (Q3FY25) results today (Friday).

IPO Updates

In the SME category, shares of Eleganz Interiors will debut on NSE SME today; Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO, and PS Raj Steels IPO will close for subscription today; Shanmuga Hospital IPO, and LK Mehta Polymers IPO will enter their second day of subscription; and Tejas Cargo India IPO, and Royalarc Electrodes IPO will open for subscription today.

Global Markets Today

Asia-Pacific moved largely higher on Friday, after US President Donald Trump signed a reciprocal tariffs plan but did not impose them immediately.

At the last count, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.41 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.60 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.35 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.33 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.77 per cent on Wall Street in the US, the S&P 500 climbed 1.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.50 per cent on Trump’s tariff plans.

The US’ producer price index increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 per cent in January, compared with the Dow Jones estimate for 0.3 per cent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

Excluding food and energy, the core PPI was up 0.3 per cent, in-line with the forecast.

So, how should investors trade Nifty today? Stock market strategy for Sensex today?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

We are of the view that the current stock market texture is volatile and non-directional, making level-based trading an ideal strategy for day traders.

In the near future, 23,200-23,250 on the Nifty and 76,500-76,750 on the Sensex could be the key resistance areas for the bulls, while 22,950-22,900 and 76,00-75,700 would be the key support zones. However, if the stock market falls below 22,900/75,700, the sentiment could change, and traders may prefer to exit long positions.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities:

On the daily Nifty chart, an ‘Inverted Hammer’ pattern has been formed, signaling a possible bullish reversal. However, the index has been trading below the 21-EMA on the daily chart. The RSI is in a bearish crossover and continues to decline. On the lower end, support is placed at 23,000 on a sustained basis, while on the higher end, the index may move towards 23,200 or higher.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:

A small red candle was formed on the daily Nifty chart, with a long upper shadow, yesterday. Technically, this market action indicates lack of strength in the upside bounce of the market.

The short-term trend of Nifty, while positive, lacks strength to surpass immediate hurdles. A decisive move above 23,250 levels could confirm a near-term bottom reversal pattern in the market. Immediate support is placed at 22,800 levels.