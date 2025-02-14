Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests Short Strangle on Nifty

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The key reference points for Nifty are: Support at 22,750 and Resistance at 23,800

Recommended Strategy:
 
Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Expiry: 20FEB 2025
Strike Prices: Sell 22,500 Put and Sell 23,700 Call
Net Premium Inflow: 46
Stop Loss: 90

Target: Entire Premium Inflow
 
Rationale:
 
Market is likely to remain range-bound in the near term, adhering to the levels established over the past two weeks.
  Given the current range-bound nature of the market, a Short Strangle strategy is an ideal choice to capitalize on time decay (Theta decay).
  This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
  (Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal, is senior vice president, head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 
