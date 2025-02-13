Ashok Leyland's Q3 margin surprises Street; analyst mixed on future growth

On the bourses, Ashok Leyland share price jumped as much as 2.59 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 225.30 apiece. The second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, Ashok Leyland's December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results have sparked optimism among analysts, with strong margins standing out despite a challenging market.On the bourses, Ashok Leyland share price jumped as much as 2.59 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 225.30 apiece.

The company's Ebitda margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) to 12.8 per cent in Q3FY25, up from 12 per cent in Q3FY24, surpassing Street estimates.

Given this, the brokerages are generally positive about the company’s medium-term prospects, but opinions differ on growth expectations, especially for volume performance.

Ashok Leyland continues to execute strongly on margins despite tough markets," stated Nomura, underscoring the company’s ability to sustain margin growth even as broader conditions remain difficult.

The brokerage expects growth in FY26, driven by increasing government capital expenditure, a fall in interest rates, and the replacement of older fleets.

"Margins should keep rising through the upcycle, as the industry follows pricing discipline," Nomura added, increasing the target price to Rs 250, from Rs 247, with a 14 per cent upside potential.

Nuvama, while acknowledging Ashok Leyland’s healthy Q3 performance, took a more cautious stance, forecasting "a subdued volume performance ahead at a 1 per cent CAGR over FY25-27E" due to slowing government road construction spends and increased competition from railways.

“We are building in a muted revenue/Ebitda CAGR of 4 per cent/3 per cent in FY25– 27E. Retain ‘Reduce’ with unchanged target of Rs 211 based on 10x EV/Ebitda on FY27 estimates and investment value/share at Rs 33,” analysts at Nuvama said.

On the other hand, Emkay offers a more optimistic view, particularly with regard to margins. "Despite muted volumes, Ashok Leyland delivered another strong quarter of margin expansion, achieving an all-time high Q3 Ebitda margin of 12.8 per cent," they said.

Emkay noted that the improved mix within MHCVs, sustained industry pricing discipline, and growth in non-vehicle revenues (like defense and power solutions) are driving these strong results.

"We upgrade our FY25E/26E/27E EPS by 12 per cent/4 per cent/3 per cent," the brokerage stated, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 260, driven by the expected growth in MHCVs after a period of flat industry volumes.

Those at Macquarie, while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ stance, pointed out that Ashok Leyland’s Q3 Ebitda margins surprised on the upside, driven by better-than-expected blended realisations and cost-saving measures, according to reports.

"Demand outlook remains positive," Macquarie noted, expecting further improvements supported by macroeconomic factors, such as lower interest rates. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 226.

Goldman Sachs reportedly is the most bullish of the bunch, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating and raising their target price from Rs 260 to Rs 280, citing robust growth and margin drivers.

"At 18x forward P/E, we like the growth and margin drivers," Goldman Sachs stated, highlighting the low base heading into FY26 and the ongoing reverse merger with HLFL, which is on track for completion by Q1FY26.

"We raise FY25-27 EPS by 8-10 per cent," they added, reflecting confidence in the company’s ability to continue delivering solid earnings.

That said, while there is broad consensus on Ashok Leyland’s impressive margin performance and the potential for future growth, brokerages differ in their expectations for volume growth. Nomura and Emkay are relatively optimistic about the medium-term outlook, whereas Nuvama and Macquarie take a more cautious approach. The company's ability to maintain pricing discipline, expand in exports, and tap into electric vehicle orders, analysts believe, will be key factors in determining the future trajectory of its stock.