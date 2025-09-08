Max Estates shares soar 6% on 7.25-acre project in Gurugram; details here

Shares of Max Estate gained nearly 6 per cent on Monday after it approved the acquisition of Base Buildwell for the development rights of a 7.25-acre land parcel in Gurugram.

The real estate developer's stock rose as much as 5.78 per cent during the day to ₹456.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since July 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹442.7 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:37 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 6.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 22.4 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Max Estate has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,159.32 crore.

Max Estates expands footprint with ₹3,000-cr project The company has secured development rights for a 7.25-acre land parcel in Sector 59, Gurugram, along Golf Course Extension Road, according to an exchange filing. The project, with group housing potential of around 1.3 million square feet, is expected to generate a gross development value (GDV) of more than Rs 3,000 crore and the outlay for the transaction is estimated at ₹534 crore. The deal involves acquiring 100 per cent shareholding in Base Buildwell Pvt. Ltd., the project special purpose vehicle holding the license and development rights over the land, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

With this acquisition, Max Estates strengthens its position in Gurugram, adding to its existing 9 million square feet portfolio in Noida, the statement said. The company now has nearly 10 million square feet across two growth corridors, Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road. Its overall GDV pipeline rises to over ₹17,000 crore from about ₹14,000 crore earlier, with multiple launches scheduled from the third quarter of FY26. "This marquee deal is a significant milestone in Max Estates' journey of building NCR's most trusted luxury real estate brand," Sahil Vachani, vice chairman and managing director, Max Estates, said. "It furthers our unwavering commitment to curate LiveWell and WorkWell experiences across key development vectors in Delhi NCR, including Noida Expressway, Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road (GCER)."