Home / Markets / News / LG Electronics to launch ₹15,000-cr IPO in October, biggest of 2025 so far

LG Electronics to launch ₹15,000-cr IPO in October, biggest of 2025 so far

LG Electonics had initially planned to launch the IPO in April-May but announced to defer it due to market volatility

LG Electronics
LG Electronics IPO has already received the regulatory nod from the
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
LG Electronics IPO: South Korea's LG Electronics is gearing up to launch the maiden public issue of its Indian unit in October. The consumer electronics giant plans to sell 10.2 crore shares or 15 per cent stake worth ₹15,000 crore through the initial public offering (IPO), making it the largest IPO of 2025 so far. 
 
According to media reports, LG intends to launch its share sale during the first half of October. The company delayed the offering until market conditions improved and now considers October the optimal time to proceed.
 
The IPO has already received the regulatory nod from the market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), following a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in December 2024. Sebi gave its approval to the issue in March this year. 
 
LG had initially planned to launch the IPO in April–May but announced to defer it due to market volatility and lower valuations, driven by global trade tensions and changes in US tariff policies. 
 
According to the DRHP, Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book-running lead managers of the issue. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. 
 
LG Electronics' upcoming IPO aims to capitalise on the strong bullish sentiment in India's primary market. In 2025 so far, nearly 30 IPOs have raised over ₹60,000 crore, with HDB Financial Services leading the pack through its ₹12,500-crore offering. Looking ahead, another ₹70,000 crore worth of IPOs are in the pipeline, featuring major names like Tata Capital (₹17,200 crore), along with Groww, Meesho, PhonePe, Boat, WeWork India, Lenskart, Shadowfax, and Physics Wallah.
 
Since the issue is an entire offer for sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholder after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes.  

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics is a market leader in India in major home appliances and consumer electronics (excluding mobile phones) in terms of volume for the three-month period ending June 30, 2024, according to Redseer report. The company sells products to B2C and B2B consumers in India and outside India. It also offers installation services, repairs and maintenance services for all our products.
 
As of June 30, 2024, the company operates the largest distribution network among major home appliances and consumer electronics players in India, according to the Redseer Report. Its extensive reach covers both urban and rural markets through 36,401 B2C touchpoints during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off highs; midcaps shine; Auto index in fast lane

Ceigall India jumps 5% after bagging this deal from MSEDCL; details inside

Vedanta shares drop 3% as analysts raise 'concern' on ₹17,000-cr JAL offer

Tata Steel hits 52-week high, SAIL rallies 3%; what's driving steel stocks?

Premium

27 issuers and one mega deal: 2025 QIP issuances tell a split story

Topics :LG ElectronicsIPOsConsumer DurablesIPO marketIPO GMPMarkets

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story