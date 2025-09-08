LG Electronics IPO: South Korea's South Korea's LG Electronics is gearing up to launch the maiden public issue of its Indian unit in October. The consumer electronics giant plans to sell 10.2 crore shares or 15 per cent stake worth ₹15,000 crore through the initial public offering (IPO), making it the largest IPO of 2025 so far.

According to media reports, LG intends to launch its share sale during the first half of October. The company delayed the offering until market conditions improved and now considers October the optimal time to proceed.

The IPO has already received the regulatory nod from the market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), following a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in December 2024. Sebi gave its approval to the issue in March this year.

LG had initially planned to launch the IPO in April–May but announced to defer it due to market volatility and lower valuations, driven by global trade tensions and changes in US tariff policies. According to the DRHP, Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book-running lead managers of the issue. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. LG Electronics' upcoming IPO aims to capitalise on the strong bullish sentiment in India's primary market. In 2025 so far, nearly 30 IPOs have raised over ₹60,000 crore, with HDB Financial Services leading the pack through its ₹12,500-crore offering. Looking ahead, another ₹70,000 crore worth of IPOs are in the pipeline, featuring major names like Tata Capital (₹17,200 crore), along with Groww, Meesho, PhonePe, Boat, WeWork India, Lenskart, Shadowfax, and Physics Wallah.

Since the issue is an entire offer for sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholder after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes. About LG Electronics LG Electronics is a market leader in India in major home appliances and consumer electronics (excluding mobile phones) in terms of volume for the three-month period ending June 30, 2024, according to Redseer report. The company sells products to B2C and B2B consumers in India and outside India. It also offers installation services, repairs and maintenance services for all our products.