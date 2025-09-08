Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints positive start; Asian markets rise after Japan PM Ishiba resigns
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened in green on as investors await Japan's final GDP growth numbers for April-June quarter and China's August trade data scheduled to release
SI Reporter New Delhi
Indian equity markets are likely to open on a positive note, supported by continued positive sentiment around GST reforms, strong DII inflows, and mixed global cues. While uncertainty around Trump tariffs persists, investors will track global cues and FII activity during the day. At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 67 points higher at 24,914.5 levels. In the week ahead, investors will closely watch India and US inflation data, China’s NPC meeting, the ECB’s interest rate decision, weekly US jobs figures, and any developments on the India-US trade deal.
Asian markets opened in green on as investors await Japan's final GDP growth numbers for April-June quarter and China's August trade data scheduled to release today. Investor will also access Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation announcement over the weekend. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.7 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.21 per cent.
US equity markets settled lower on Friday, September 8, as investors weighed weaker-than-expected jobs report, raising worries about the speed of the economic recovery. The S&P 500 index fell 0.32 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.48 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell marginally by 0.03 per cent. Last week, FIIs offloaded equities worth ₹5,667 crore, but strong DII buying of ₹13,444 crore more than offset the outflows, keeping market sentiment buoyant.
IPO Corner
There is no activity scheduled in the mainboard segment. In the SME space, IPOs of Krupalu Metals and Nilachal Carbo Metaclicks will open for public subscription. Sharvaya Metals IPO and Vigor Plast India IPO will enter their second day of subscription, while Austere Systems IPO will enter its fourth day. Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO will open for second day of bidding. Rachit Prints will make its debut on the BSE SME platform.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top three stock picks today: Here's what makes Angel One analyst bullish
Ashok Leyland stock price continue to trend higher in a steady, higher-top, higher-bottom formation, recently breaking past a key resistance level and confirming a bullish continuation setup. Dixon Technologies has broken out of a multi-month resistance with strong volumes and a bullish candlestick, confirming underlying strength.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
GIFT Nifty signals a positive start for Indian benchmarks amid mixed global cues. At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 47.5 points at 24,895, hinting at a higher opening. Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, SpiceJet, Aurobindo Pharma, and Adani Green Energy are among the key stocks to watch today.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps ₹1 trn; Bajaj Finance, RIL major gainers
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1.06 trillion last week, with Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with an optimistic trend in equities. From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and LIC were the winners, while TCS, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever face erosion from their market valuation last week.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates:Sebi board likely to relax rules for MFs, large IPO, FPIs in Friday meet
Sebi is expected to clear a wide range of reforms at its upcoming board meeting on September 12. The proposals include relaxations in dilution norms for mega initial public offerings (IPOs), simplification of rules for FPIs, update in stock broker regulations, and easing of rules for accredited investors in certain alternative investment funds (AIFs), according to sources.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices rise
Crude oil price increased after OPEC agreed to raise output further but at a slower pace from October. Eight members of OPEC agreed to increase production from October by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd), much lower than the monthly increases of about 555,000 bpd for September and August and 411,000 bpd in July and June. Benchmark Brent crude rose 1.25 per cent to $66.31 per barrel.
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global trends, trading cues, inflation likely to steer markets this week
Sentiment in the stock market this week will be guided by global trends, trading activity of foreign investors and inflation data, according to analysts. "On the domestic front, August inflation data (September 12) will be closely tracked. Globally, key US data releases, including consumer inflation, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment, will be critical in shaping Fed policy expectations and influencing flows," said Ajit Mishra, SVP at Research, Religare Broking.
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher, investors Japan's Q2 GDP data
Asian markets were trading higher on Monday as investors react to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation announcement over the weekend and await to key regional economic data. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.83 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.35 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent.
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog
Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading stock market investing Gift Nifty Markets Asian markets Wall Street US markets Trump tariffs Domestic markets GST Revamp
First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 7:13 AM IST