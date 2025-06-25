Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment of Mayasheel Ventures IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, and Maashitla Securities, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment status online:

Mayasheel Ventures IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹27.28 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.80 million equity shares. The Mayasheel Ventures IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO was open for subscription from Friday, June 20, to Tuesday, June 24. The public issue was priced in the range of ₹44–47 per share, with a lot size of 4,000 shares.

Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar, while Narnolia Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

Shares of Mayasheel Ventures were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on Wednesday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹60 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13 or 27.66 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

About Mayasheel Ventures

Incorporated in 2008, Mayasheel Ventures constructs roads, highways, and bridges for government departments like NHIDCL. The company undertakes projects on an EPC and BOQ basis, including electrical works like power houses and transmission lines. Mayasheel Ventures serves government departments, generating revenue mainly from tenders. The company's business segments include construction works and electrical works.