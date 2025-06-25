Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up open; Asian market mixed; Israel-Iran conflict eyed

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Finance
Markets
Budget 2025
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Around 8:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 111 points higher at 25,183, indicating a gap-up start for the bourses.
8:59 AM
8:54 AM
8:50 AM
8:48 AM
8:46 AM
8:43 AM
8:38 AM
8:35 AM
8:33 AM
8:25 AM
8:20 AM
8:16 AM
8:12 AM
8:06 AM
8:02 AM
7:56 AM
7:52 AM
7:45 AM
7:32 AM
7:26 AM
7:22 AM
7:16 AM
7:13 AM
7:08 AM
7:06 AM
7:02 AM
7:01 AM
6:59 AM
6:59 AM
6:58 AM
Topics :MARKET LIVEGift Niftystock market tradingBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesIPO marketSME IPOAsian marketsS&P NasdaqDow JonesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYFIIsDIIsGold PricesCrude Oil PriceFed Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell
First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:58 AM IST