Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up open; Asian market mixed; Israel-Iran conflict eyed
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up open; Asian market mixed; Israel-Iran conflict eyed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Around 8:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 111 points higher at 25,183, indicating a gap-up start for the bourses.

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, NSE, Stock Market
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,973.24 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹4,303.08 crore on June 24.

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- A significant feature of the recent market trend has been its resilience despite major challenges like the West Asian crisis. Even during the short India-Pak conflict the market has been resilient.

-- A major contributor to this resilience has been FII buying during the crisis. Interestingly FIIs have been selling, like yesterday, after the crisis blows over.

-- On the other hand DIIs have been sustained buyers in the market, thanks to the continuing inflows into mutual funds. This will impart resilience to the market even when FIIs sell on valuation concerns. 
 
-- The latest commentary from the Fed chief Jerome Powell indicates that there are risks to inflation from the uncertainty over tariffs and, therefore, rate cuts are likely only towards the end of the year. 
 
-- The main challenge for investors now is to find stocks with the right growth-value mix since growth stocks are highly valued.

-- For long-term investors stocks in segments like the capital market, domestic consumption like aviation, telecom and premium consumption like hotels, automobiles and jewellery hold promise.
 
Views by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments 

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump makes U-turn, says not keen on regime change in Iran after ceasefire

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) once again changed his stance on regime change in Iran, saying that he is not keen on 'regime change'.
 
Trump made this statement during a Press Gaggle on Air Force One. Speaking to reporters, he said, "No... If there was, there was. I'd like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos, and ideally, we don't want to see so much chaos, so we'll see how it does."
 
The latest remark from Trump marks the third time that the US President has changed his stance about regime change in Iran. Earlier on Sunday (local time), Trump suggested the possibility of a regime change in Tehran as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated, days after denying it.
 
 
On Sunday, Trump, in a post on X, wrote, "It’s not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" READ MORE

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view
 
-- Benchmark indices witnessed a volatile trading session on Tuesday. Nifty closed 72 points higher after a volatile trading session, while Sensex was up 158 points. Among sectors, PSU Bank index recorded the highest gain of 1.40 percent, while Defense index recorded the highest loss of 2.35 percent.
 
-- Technically, in the backdrop of strong global sentiment, our market opened with a gap up, but once again, it registered selling pressure at higher levels.

-- From the day's high, the market declined by more than 300/1000 points. It also formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, which indicates further weakness if it breaks the 25000 level. However, crossing the 25320 level will be purely positive.

-- We believe 25,000/82000 will act as a key support zone for day traders. Above this level, we can expect a technical bounce towards 25,200–25,300/82500–83000. On the other hand, if the market moves below 25,000/82000, the correction could extend towards 24,850–24,800/81600–81500.
 
-- For Bank Nifty, a support is placed at 56,100. Above this, it can bounce back towards 56850-57100. Conversely, if it slips below 56100, it can decline towards 55700-55500 levels.
 
-- The strategy should be to buy if Nifty crosses 25320 with a stop loss at 25100. On the other hand, if Nifty breaks 25000, sell with a stop loss at 25100 levels.

Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities
 

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama upgrades IndiaMART to 'Buy'; ups target to ₹3,800 on growth revival

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Online marketing company IndiaMART shares are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, after domestic brokerage firm Nuvama upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Reduce’, citing a revival in growth momentum. The brokerage has sharply raised IndiaMART's target price to ₹3,800 from ₹2,100, indicating an upside potential of 52 per cent.
 
“We upgrade IndiaMART from ‘Reduce’ to ‘Buy'—following earlier downgrades in October-23 to ‘Hold’ and October-24 to ‘Reduce’—as we believe the business is entering a new demand upcycle,” Nikhil Choudhary and Parth Ghiya, analysts at Nuvama said, in a report dated June 24, 2025. READ MORE

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fast and now under fire: Quick-commerce firms face heat from regulators

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After scaling up at breakneck speed, India’s quick-commerce (qcom) sector is facing mounting regulatory scrutiny. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has, for the first time, launched a preliminary investigation into the conduct of qcom platforms following allegations by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), the country’s biggest retail distributors’ association, that these players are engaging in anti-competitive practices.
 
For AICPDF National President Dhairyashil Patil, the probe is a crucial milestone in the battle he launched in 2024. A veteran of the traditional distribution network, Patil says qcom has significantly disrupted the offline ecosystem — causing distribution volumes to dip by 10–15 per cent nationally, and up to 25 per cent in metros, and Tier-I, -II cities. READ MORE

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sambhv Steel raises ₹161 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sambhv Steel Tubes on Tuesday said it has mobilised Rs 161.25 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of the launch of its initial share sale for public subscription.
 
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund (MF), Motilal Oswal MF, Nuvama Asset Management, Astorne Capital VCC Arven, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Nomura Singapore, Societe Generale, and BNP Paribas Financial Markets, among others have been allotted shares in the anchor round. READ MORE

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia recommends TVS Motor & two more picks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty index opened gap up by more than 200 points on account of positive global cues and optimism surrounding geopolitical developments. Bulls held on with a firm stance above 25,000 for most part of the session with some volatile cues in between. After crossing 25,300 marks, it witnessed profit booking in the second half but managed to close in gains of around 70 points. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame but has been forming higher lows from the last three sessions. Now it has to hold above 25,000, for an up move towards 25,300 and 25,500 zones while supports can be seen at 24,900 then 24,800 zones.
 
 
On the options front, the Maximum Call OI is at 25,200 then 25,500 strike while the Maximum Put OI is at 24,800 then 25,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,100 then 25,200 strike while Put writing is seen at 25,100 then 25,200 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,600 to 25,500 zones while an immediate range between 24,800 to 25,300 levels. READ MORE

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Union Bank, Hindalco, Vi, JB Chemicals, TaMo, Rites

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Union Bank of India: The government has cancelled the appointment of Pankaj Dwivedi, one of the executive directors of the state-owned lender. Dwivedi, who was a general manager in Punjab & Sind Bank, was appointed as executive director of Union Bank in March last year, for a period of three years.
 
Hindalco Industries: The Aditya Birla Group company announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in US-based AluChem for $125 million. The deal will be executed through Aditya Holdings LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco. The acquisition is expected to close in the next quarter. 
 
Vodafone Idea: The company said that it has not received any official communication from the government regarding relief on its ₹84,000 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, despite reports suggesting that such relief is under consideration. READ MORE
 

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages upbeat on HDB Financial IPO; GMP up 10%; should you subscribe?

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Brokerages remain upbeat on the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of HDB Financial Services, which opens for public subscription today, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Analysts at Mirae Asset, Sharekhan, SBI Securities, Centrum Broking, and Bajaj Broking are optimistic about the HDB Financial IPO, citing its attractive valuation compared to peers and strong prospects for growth and asset quality improvement.
 
Notably, this public offering, HDFC Bank’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, is set to be the largest NBFC IPO in the country. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹12,500 crore from the public offering. The NBFC has announced that it has already raised ₹3,369 crore from anchor investors during the bidding concluded on June 24. READ MORE

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two stocks to buy

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty today witnessed a session marked by massive intraday volatility, ultimately settling with a modest gain. From a technical standpoint, the Nifty failed to decisively surpass the 25,200 resistance on a closing basis, which indicates the continuation of its consolidation trend. The levels of 24,733 will continue to serve as strong support, while 25,200 will remain a key resistance for the Nifty in the short term. READ MORE

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets steady, dollar slips as Israel-Iran truce lifts mood

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks stabilised on Wednesday as crude oil hovered near multi-week lows as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran buoyed sentiment, even as hostilities threatened to flare up again.
 
The dollar wallowed close to an almost four-year trough versus the euro with two-year US Treasury yields sagging to 1 1/2-month lows as lower oil prices reduced the risk to bonds from an inflation shock.
 
The shaky truce has so far held, although Israel says it will respond forcefully to Iranian missile strikes that came after US President Donald Trump had announced an end to the hostilities. READ MORE

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst recommends Canara Bank, Hindalco & one other stock to buy today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock recommendations: 
Canara Bank
Canara Bank (CANBK) is currently trading in a Higher High formation on the daily timeframe, maintaining its bullish structure. The stock took support from a rising trendline and opened today’s session with a runaway gap, closing with a strong bullish candlestick, signaling a potential continuation of the uptrend.
 
Technically, the stock is positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reinforcing a bullish trend. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at ₹50.67 and trending upwards, indicating building bullish momentum.
CMP: ₹110.61, Stop Loss: ₹107.2, Target: ₹117        MORE DETAILS HERE

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rate cuts can wait as Fed monitors inflation from tariffs, says Powell

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told members of Congress on Tuesday that the central bank's current policy approach isn't meant to endorse or criticize the Trump administration's tariff plans, only to deal with the expected impact on inflation.
 
"We aren't commenting on tariffs," Powell told the Republican-led House Financial Services Committee. "Our job is keeping inflation under control, and when policies have short- and medium-term, meaningful, implications, then inflation becomes our job."
 
Powell was responding to questions from lawmakers suggesting that the Fed has been more proactive in anticipating inflation from rising tariffs than it was toward spending policies under the Biden administration. At the time the Fed did not anticipate those policies would boost inflation, and raised rates rapidly when prices started rising. READ MORE

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI to conduct seven-day VRRR auction on Friday to mop up liquidity

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 7-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth ₹1 trillion on Friday to suck excess liquidity in the banking system, due to which the weighted average call rate (WACR) is trading below the policy repo rate
 
“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Friday, June 27,” the central bank said on Friday.
 
“Further, on a review of evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided not to conduct the 14-day main operation on Friday, June 27, 2025, for the ensuing fortnight,” it added.
 
The average liquidity surplus in the system in the last two weeks, indicated by the amount of funds that RBI absorbs every day, was around ₹2.5 trillion. READ MORE

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Low interest rate in India is coming at the cost of rupee exchange rate

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s low-interest-rate regime in recent years has come at the cost of the rupee.
 
As the interest-rate difference between bonds in the United States (US) and India has steadily narrowed in recent years, the rupee has depreciated against the dollar at a steady pace.
 
In the past one year, the spread between the yields on government bonds — India 10-year and US 10-year — is down 70 basis points from 2.61 percentage points at the  end of June last year to 1.91 percentage points on Tuesday.
 
In the same period, the rupee is down 3 per cent against the dollar from 83.73 to 85.97 on Tuesday. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEGift Niftystock market tradingBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesIPO marketSME IPOAsian marketsS&P NasdaqDow JonesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYFIIsDIIsGold PricesCrude Oil PriceFed Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News