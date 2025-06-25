Nuvama upgrades IndiaMART to 'Buy'; ups target to ₹3,800 on growth revival

Nuvama on IndiaMART: Online marketing company Online marketing company IndiaMART shares are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, after domestic brokerage firm Nuvama upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Reduce’, citing a revival in growth momentum. The brokerage has sharply raised IndiaMART's target price to ₹3,800 from ₹2,100, indicating an upside potential of 52 per cent.

“We upgrade IndiaMART from ‘Reduce’ to ‘Buy'—following earlier downgrades in October-23 to ‘Hold’ and October-24 to ‘Reduce’—as we believe the business is entering a new demand upcycle,” Nikhil Choudhary and Parth Ghiya, analysts at Nuvama said, in a report dated June 24, 2025.

The upgrade, analysts said, is driven by management's strategic steps such as platform improvements, brand marketing investments, and salesforce insourcing, which are expected to lead to a sustained rise in unique business enquiries and eventually higher net new subscriber additions. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates That said, earnings estimates for FY26E and FY27E have been increased by about 9–10 per cent, led by stronger revenue outlook. However, profitability has been slightly lowered. Notably, Nuvama has raised the target valuation multiple from 22x to 35x—"same as pre-downgrade level"—reflecting improving growth prospects. The brokerage noted that IndiaMART has faced high churn in its silver subscriber base over the past two years, with average unique enquiries per paid supplier per quarter dropping to 106 in Q1FY24—below its long-term average of 130 and even pre-Covid levels. However, after a series of corrective actions by the management, this metric has improved to 125 in Q4FY25.