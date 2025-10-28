Home / Markets / News / Mazagon up 3% on healthy Q2 show; declares ₹6 dividend; check record date

Mazagon up 3% on healthy Q2 show; declares ₹6 dividend; check record date

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares rose after the company reported strong financial performance for the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26).

First Scorpene ready, Modi to commission INS Kalvari next month
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is a leading Indian defence public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defence, renowned for constructing warships, submarines, and offshore platforms.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 2.58 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,882.85 per share.
 
By 10:10 AM, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price was trading 1.57 per cent higher at ₹2,854.25 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 84,514.26levels.
 

Why did Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price rise today?

 
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ shares rose after the company reported strong financial performance for the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26). 
 
The state-run defence shipbuilder posted a 28.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹749 crore, compared with ₹585 crore in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations grew 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,929 crore from ₹2,756 crore in Q2FY25, supported by steady execution across projects. 
 
Operating performance improved sharply, with Ebitda surging 36.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹695 crore from ₹510.2 crore a year ago.
 
Ebitda margin expanded to 23.7 per cent from 18.5 per cent.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today 

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders dividend, record date

 
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share and has fixed Tuesday, November 4, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the first interim dividend for FY2025-26.
 

About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

 
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is a leading Indian defence public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defence, renowned for constructing warships, submarines, and offshore platforms. Established in 1960, the company has built over 805 vessels, including destroyers, frigates, and submarines, and holds the distinction of being the only Indian shipyard to have built both conventional submarines and destroyers for the Indian Navy.
 
In addition to defence projects, MDL also undertakes the construction of commercial vessels such as cargo ships, passenger ships, and tankers, as well as offshore platforms and support vessels for the oil and gas industry. 
 
With the capacity to build ships up to 40,000 Dead Weight Tonnage (DWT), MDL has delivered more than 800 vessels to date and has earned the prestigious ‘Navratna’ status, recognising its strategic and financial excellence among India’s public sector undertakings.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty PSU Bank index hits new high, rallies 20% in 2 months; here's why

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 25,950; trading on MCX delayed

Can Vi stock see more upside after SC's AGR ruling? Analysts weigh in

SBI vs SBI Card vs SBI Life: Which SBI group stock can gain the most?

PNB Housing delivers steady Q2; analysts bullish on growth, margin outlook

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE NSEIndian equitiesMazagon DockMazagon Dock Shipbuilders

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story