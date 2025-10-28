Mazagon up 3% on healthy Q2 show; declares ₹6 dividend; check record date

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 2.58 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,882.85 per share.

By 10:10 AM, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price was trading 1.57 per cent higher at ₹2,854.25 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 84,514.26levels.

Why did Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price rise today?

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ shares rose after the company reported strong financial performance for the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26).

The state-run defence shipbuilder posted a 28.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹749 crore, compared with ₹585 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,929 crore from ₹2,756 crore in Q2FY25, supported by steady execution across projects. Operating performance improved sharply, with Ebitda surging 36.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹695 crore from ₹510.2 crore a year ago. ALSO READ: Q2 results today Ebitda margin expanded to 23.7 per cent from 18.5 per cent. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders dividend, record date Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share and has fixed Tuesday, November 4, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the first interim dividend for FY2025-26.

About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is a leading Indian defence public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defence, renowned for constructing warships, submarines, and offshore platforms. Established in 1960, the company has built over 805 vessels, including destroyers, frigates, and submarines, and holds the distinction of being the only Indian shipyard to have built both conventional submarines and destroyers for the Indian Navy. In addition to defence projects, MDL also undertakes the construction of commercial vessels such as cargo ships, passenger ships, and tankers, as well as offshore platforms and support vessels for the oil and gas industry.